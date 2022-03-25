Build a strategy for compliance with federal 911 laws

With federal regulations around 911 calling and location information fully in effect and enforceable, organizations need to ensure their PBX and phone systems are compliant.

"There are obligations for everyone, from the manufacturer and distributor through to the operator of any multiline telephone system," said Martha Buyer, a telecommunications attorney.

Kari's Law requires that multiline telephone systems sold, leased or installed after Feb. 16, 2020, support phones directly calling 911 without needing to dial a prefix first. The law also requires that 911 calls have a valid callback number and that appropriate on-site personnel, like security, are notified when a 911 call is made.

RAY BAUM'S Act requires 911 calls provide a dispatchable location to a public safety answering point (PSAP), which includes a street address and additional information, such as a suite or apartment number.

Buyer and other industry insiders spoke at Enterprise Connect on how to build a strategy to ensure compliance with federal 911 laws.

The business obligations for 911 compliance If a PBX is capable of being compliant with Kari's Law and RAY BAUM's Act, then it needs to be compliant, said Mark Fletcher, vice president of public safety solutions at 911inform. In only a few cases, a PBX would not need to comply with the federal 911 laws. There are obligations for everyone, from the manufacturer and distributor through to the operator of any multiline telephone system. Martha BuyerTelecommunications attorney While device manufacturers, distributors and resellers are required to offer services to comply with 911 regulations, it's ultimately up to the organization to implement and maintain compliance, he said. Violations of these federal regulations can cost organizations $10,000 per day, Buyer said. In addition to addressing the technical aspect of compliance, it's important for organizations to regularly meet with emergency responders to establish the information that would be most useful to them, she said. Location information that might make sense to an HR or IT team, such as cubicle designations, may not be as helpful for emergency responders. Many organizations also run a wired PBX alongside cloud-based telephony systems, said Joshua Burch, director of product at Intrado. But, from an overall safety and employee perspective, it's better to standardize operations to have consistency for the entire workforce in terms of 911 regulatory compliance. "Why take the chance?" he said. Organizations also need to be aware of how new technology could affect compliance with Kari's Law and RAY BAUM's Act. For example, one trend Burch said he was starting to see was enterprises deploying their own private wireless networks to replace a Wi-Fi network. In that scenario, the enterprise is providing the network, which could mean compliance requirements for 911 location information. "That's going to be an evolving discussion point that we're going to have more frequently," he said.