Test your knowledge of E911 compliance requirements

Maintaining phone system compliance with Enhanced 911, or E911, regulations, such as Kari's Law and RAY BAUM's Act, may not be the most exciting task, but it is a critical component of telephony administration. Administrators must ensure that 911 calls are sent to the appropriate public safety answering point, or PSAP, and that caller location information for emergency responders is accurate.

But, as more employees increasingly rely on wireless and mobile devices for business calls and split time between their home and office, proper 911 call routing and accurate location information can be a challenge. But, if organizations don't keep up with E911 compliance requirements, they risk certain consequences, such as regulatory fines and litigation.

A strong E911 strategy that addresses hybrid work challenges, proactively tests for compliance and prepares for new 911 technology, like Next Generation 911, can help reduce the risk of fines and ensure employee safety.

This E911 compliance quiz tests your knowledge of current regulations and requirements for location information and could help you identify any gaps in your understanding of compliance.

