The difference between a traditional and hybrid meeting room

Digital transformation is affecting all forms of workspaces and environments. Even the very notion of an office is being reexamined as businesses prepare for life after the COVID-19 pandemic by adopting the hybrid work model. Cubicles are giving way to open spaces, and private offices seem to be going against the grain.

Meeting spaces are going through a similar shift as hybrid work takes hold. In pre-digital times, traditional meeting rooms were built to serve those in the room, with layouts and equipment -- like whiteboards -- meant to foster in-person collaboration. Most everyone who needed to attend a meeting was in the office, and the few who were remote could call in and participate over the speakerphone.

These rooms have evolved considerably with technological change, and with that, audiovisual (AV) teams can now provide a richer experience for in-person and virtual attendees.

Today's distributed model of working means that AV teams must deliver a meeting experience that feels like an in-person meeting. Not only must remote workers feel like they are part of the team, but the activities inside the hybrid meeting room must be accessible to remote participants.