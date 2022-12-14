ChatGPT writes code but won't replace developers

ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot that can simulate human conversation and write code, will metamorphose application development -- and the developer profession -- into a different animal, according to industry experts.

More than 1 million users have signed up for ChatGPT's free research preview since OpenAI released the chatbot Nov. 30. The bot can write simple web pages and applications in programming languages such as JavaScript, Python and React. It can also find bugs in code and even write new programming languages. The model interacts in a conversational way and can admit its mistakes, answer follow up questions, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests, according to OpenAI.

While it cannot yet write complex code, such as what's required for banking applications, ChatGPT will become a proficient coder within the next decade, said Rob Zazueta, a freelance technical consultant in Concord, Calif.

"I have a weird mix of existential dread about it … but also a ton of excitement," he said. "The last iteration of GPT was surprisingly good, but this seems to leave it in the dust. It doesn't take much imagination at this point to see where this is all going."

Charlotte Dunlap, an analyst at GlobalData PLC, a British market research firm, echoed Zazueta's prediction, but believes the effects will happen much sooner.

"Consider how we've gone almost overnight from GitHub's Copilot autocomplete prompting method of AI-injected coding to a dialog format via ChatGPT," she said. "Advancements are happening such that we'll get there in two to three years."

But no one knows what form those advancements will take, said Abhishek Gupta, founder and principal researcher at the Montreal AI Ethics Institute. Twelve months ago, no one could have accurately predicted the ubiquity of generative AI systems and the many forms that it is taking today, he said. Similarly, it's impossible to predict what will happen in three to 10 years.

"Nobody has a crystal ball," he said. "Trying to make a forecast that's more than 18 months ahead in time -- you might as well just flip a coin."