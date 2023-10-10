10 realistic business use cases for ChatGPT

In the rapidly evolving landscape of AI and natural language processing, ChatGPT has emerged as a powerful tool with myriad potential applications.

Lists of creative and imaginative use cases for generative AI tools such as ChatGPT abound. But in a corporate context, it's crucial to determine the most pragmatic and pertinent applications for specific business needs.

Explore the importance of accurately assessing ChatGPT's capabilities, compare OpenAI's ChatGPT Enterprise plan with the free version, and review practical use cases that could benefit businesses.

Assessing the benefits and limitations of ChatGPT ChatGPT is a language model that generates text based on the input it receives. It can provide coherent responses and simulate humanlike conversations. However, it's not infallible, and it occasionally produces biased or inaccurate content, in part because the model was only trained on data through September 2021. In addition, ChatGPT's training data was not fact-checked, and the model can generate responses to users' questions even if no factual information exists -- a phenomenon known as hallucination. Also, because the data is not curated, it often contains biases that won't necessarily align with business or client priorities. Together, these limitations mean that organizations need to be judicious in their use of ChatGPT. This is particularly the case for applications that involve inputting sensitive information or using the model in important decision-making processes.

ChatGPT Enterprise, ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT free edition As of August 2023, OpenAI offers a ChatGPT Enterprise version for businesses alongside a free version and a Plus version available to consumers. Understanding the differences between these options is essential for enterprises to make an informed decision. Control and customization. The Enterprise edition provides more control and customization, with longer inputs, more advanced data analysis features and stronger privacy protections for input data. This is valuable in scenarios where accuracy, security and precision are paramount.

Scalability. While the free and Plus versions of ChatGPT are a great starting point, they might not be suitable for large-scale enterprise applications. The business plan offers better scalability and monitoring, ensuring ChatGPT can handle increased workloads and concurrent users.

Support and maintenance. OpenAI's business plan includes dedicated support and maintenance, ensuring the model operates smoothly and efficiently. This is crucial for mission-critical applications.

Cost. Whereas ChatGPT Plus costs $20 per month, per user, across the board, ChatGPT Enterprise's pricing varies. Enterprises must weigh the potential benefits of the additional features against budget constraints when deciding.