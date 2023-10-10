10 realistic business use cases for ChatGPT
Many business use cases for ChatGPT are emerging, but organizations must decide which best fit their specific needs. Consider 10 pragmatic example applications.
In the rapidly evolving landscape of AI and natural language processing, ChatGPT has emerged as a powerful tool with myriad potential applications.
Lists of creative and imaginative use cases for generative AI tools such as ChatGPT abound. But in a corporate context, it's crucial to determine the most pragmatic and pertinent applications for specific business needs.
Explore the importance of accurately assessing ChatGPT's capabilities, compare OpenAI's ChatGPT Enterprise plan with the free version, and review practical use cases that could benefit businesses.
Assessing the benefits and limitations of ChatGPT
ChatGPT is a language model that generates text based on the input it receives. It can provide coherent responses and simulate humanlike conversations. However, it's not infallible, and it occasionally produces biased or inaccurate content, in part because the model was only trained on data through September 2021.
In addition, ChatGPT's training data was not fact-checked, and the model can generate responses to users' questions even if no factual information exists -- a phenomenon known as hallucination. Also, because the data is not curated, it often contains biases that won't necessarily align with business or client priorities.
Together, these limitations mean that organizations need to be judicious in their use of ChatGPT. This is particularly the case for applications that involve inputting sensitive information or using the model in important decision-making processes.
ChatGPT Enterprise, ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT free edition
As of August 2023, OpenAI offers a ChatGPT Enterprise version for businesses alongside a free version and a Plus version available to consumers. Understanding the differences between these options is essential for enterprises to make an informed decision.
- Control and customization. The Enterprise edition provides more control and customization, with longer inputs, more advanced data analysis features and stronger privacy protections for input data. This is valuable in scenarios where accuracy, security and precision are paramount.
- Scalability. While the free and Plus versions of ChatGPT are a great starting point, they might not be suitable for large-scale enterprise applications. The business plan offers better scalability and monitoring, ensuring ChatGPT can handle increased workloads and concurrent users.
- Support and maintenance. OpenAI's business plan includes dedicated support and maintenance, ensuring the model operates smoothly and efficiently. This is crucial for mission-critical applications.
- Cost. Whereas ChatGPT Plus costs $20 per month, per user, across the board, ChatGPT Enterprise's pricing varies. Enterprises must weigh the potential benefits of the additional features against budget constraints when deciding.
Practical use cases for enterprises
Before implementing ChatGPT, organizations should explore the most pragmatic use cases within an enterprise setting.
- Content creation. ChatGPT can assist in generating high-quality content for blogs, websites and marketing materials. It can be a valuable tool for content marketers and copywriters by providing ideas, drafts and suggestions for improvement. This is especially true for users who are already familiar with the area they're writing about and only need help coming up with concepts and outlines. ChatGPT can also be useful for creating content in HR, such as job summaries based on users' input about what tasks they perform or interview questions based on a role description.
ChatGPT content creation caveat
Data from public sources is still subject to biases and factually incorrect or out-of-date information. Consequently, AI content generators are best used as frameworks for ideas under the control of a domain expert. Although these tools can generate interesting ideas and consolidate information, they require supervision by a human user who can understand the context and assess the results.
- Coding. Although not recommended for complex tasks, ChatGPT can generate basic code scaffolding in many languages. Despite generative AI's great potential for writing routine code and helping to build frameworks, only experienced engineers should use ChatGPT as a timesaver.
- Marketing. By automating customer interactions and responses on websites and social media platforms, ChatGPT can enhance customer engagement and support. It can also assist in crafting compelling ad copy and email marketing campaigns.
- Research. ChatGPT can accelerate the research process by summarizing articles, answering questions and generating insights from vast amounts of text data. Researchers can use it to extract valuable information from academic papers and reports. In addition, the paid version of ChatGPT offers web browsing, which is useful for tasks such as producing a list of companies that meet specific requirements for services and functionality.
- Search engine optimization. ChatGPT can assist in optimizing website content for search engines by suggesting relevant keywords, meta descriptions and content structure. This can improve websites' search engine rankings and visibility.
- Data analytics. ChatGPT can help interpret data and generate reports, making data analysis more accessible to a broader audience within an organization. It can also assist in identifying trends and patterns in data sets -- particularly useful when focusing specifically on internal company data.
- Customer support. Integrating ChatGPT into customer support systems can improve responses to common customer queries and issues, reducing response times and increasing overall customer satisfaction.
- Legal and compliance. Legal teams can use ChatGPT to analyze contracts, legal documents and regulations, ensuring the organization remains compliant with evolving laws and regulations. This can be useful when a company is entering a new state or country with unfamiliar guidelines and laws.
- Product recommendations. E-commerce businesses can use ChatGPT to generate personalized product recommendations for customers, enhancing the shopping experience and increasing sales.
- Language translation. Enterprises operating in global markets can use ChatGPT for real-time language translation, facilitating communication with customers and partners worldwide.