Compare pros and cons of live chat vs. phone support

Across the contact center world, debate ensues over what channels are the best to implement to support customers. Customer experience is the No. 1 competitive advantage in the war for customer loyalty, and transforming customer contact channels to add customer value is a key component to winning that battle.

According to Walker, a customer experience consulting firm, 86% of consumers are willing to pay more for great CX. In fact, by the year 2020, customer experience will overtake price and product as the key brand differentiator. But it's up to each individual contact center to assess which channels are best for business. Here are some pros and cons when considering live chat vs. phone support.

Phone support "Mr. Watson -- come here -- I want to see you." These nine words forever changed the landscape of the world. In the 143 years since Alexander Graham Bell made the first phone call, his invention has been through many iterations. As a tool for facilitating business and conversation, the phone has long been the leading channel for B2B and B2C communication. Today, though, there's much discussion surrounding the phone as a delivery channel dying. As the generational composition of the consumer landscape changes, this debate will continue. Many organizations have tried and failed to push customers from phone support to live chat -- or other electronic channels -- and 83% of customers worldwide would rather interact with a live human being than a virtual agent, according to Forbes. Chat doesn't employ bots 100% of the time, but the perception is growing that live chat isn't necessarily manned by a human being. This perception is causing customers to crave a more personalized approach, which phones can deliver. Strengths Personal connection. Because tone, inflection and emotion can be felt, customers feel a more personal connection when they speak to someone over the phone. Handle multiple issues and questions. Agents are able to handle multiple, difficult questions and issues that require higher-order-thinking skills more efficiently and effectively than live chat. Metrics and data. It can be easier to measure data and metrics through the telephone because it's a one-to-one interaction vs. multiple chats at one time that require systems to calculate advanced data. Quality and service improvement. The customer's voice and emotion provides a richer input into quality and service improvement analysis. Weaknesses Cost. Because the telephone is a one-to-one channel, it requires dedicated support and agents to handle one customer at a time. This increases costs and can decrease productivity overall. A call can cost up to two times as much as an electronic interaction. Time. The most-hated aspects of phone support for customers are wait time in the queue and time spent navigating through the interactive voice response system. Documentation. What's said is not always documented; therefore, much of a conversation could be missing unless quality practices are implemented and routinely monitored. Opportunities Practices. Ensure that all practices are built around the customer experience, including call handling standard operating procedures, documentation and customer service training. If phone is a channel offered, focus on the components to deliver quality service. Technology. There are many tools out there to enable full, skill-based routing; priority queuing and routing; call conversion to tickets; click-to-call; and providing real-time information to social or the website to inform customers so they don't even need to call. Are you using the latest and greatest features for your customers and agents? Threats Usage. If customers aren't happy with phone support and service, they won't use it, and they may complain (loudly). Competition. If your competition has more features and functions and handles customer service via the phone better than the rest, this is a major threat.