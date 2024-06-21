Call center vs. contact center: What's the difference?

Although the terms call center and contact center are sometimes used interchangeably, there are major differences, including technologies, channels of communication, types of customer data collected, self-service options, workflows and agent responsibilities.

Call centers were once the gold standard for customer service, but new technologies emerging over time, plus the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic, changed the way many businesses operated and interacted with customers. As analog and simple telephone communication gave way to multiple digital channels, many call centers by necessity morphed into more complex, multifunctional contact centers.

A call center consists of customer service professionals, known as call center agents, who handle inbound and outbound calls. Agents who take inbound calls help customers with account inquiries, scheduling, technical support, complaints and questions about products and services. Outbound calls focus on telemarketing, fundraising, lead generation, scheduling, customer retention and debt collection. Call centers play a role in customer experiences by providing dependable and timely customer service through a historically reliable channel -- the phone.

While many contact centers include a call center, they also handle communication through various digital channels, such as text, email, social media, voice over IP, live chat and chatbots. Using multiple channels, companies can collect more marketing data and enable customers to interact with the business in more convenient ways.