Slack releases updated API platform for developers

Slack on Monday released updates for Slack API, its platform for developers creating functions that interact with any API.

The updates, available immediately, include a unit-based structure for creating apps, as well as tools for constructing on top of Slack, including Slack CLI -- Slack's command-line interface for interacting with apps -- and TypeScript SDK.

Other upgrades include more secure data storage and better shareability to link creations to other users.

The new modular architecture features three basic units: functions, triggers and workflows.

In addition, Slack said it will later this year update its no-code Workflow Builder for users to automate Slack and integrate frequently used tools. Workflow Builder will let users create functions and workflows by mixing triggers, inputs and outputs with functions for their most commonly used software.

Meanwhile, the updates that are available now give developers tools that are more composable, or less rigid, methods to build software, according to Slack.

"The new architecture is very consistent with trends in IT infrastructure that promote composable solutions," Opus Research analyst Dan Miller said. "And they are turning more controls over to users to innovate."

Salesforce takes over Slack The updated developer platform comes two years after Salesforce acquired Slack for $27.7 billion. Salesforce's native collaboration platform, Chatter, never took off, even after its renovation to include social media messaging tools for salespeople. "I felt like the acquisition of Slack was admission that Chatter hadn't caught on," Miller said. "From the beginning, Salesforce took pains to keep Slack intact." Salesforce and Slack joined forces in hopes of creating a go-to platform for remote workers to collaborate. I don't believe that Slack competes well against Teams, Zoom or Webex on a feature-by-feature basis. Dan MillerAnalyst, Opus Research The acquisition was intended to be mutually beneficial, fortifying Slack to face mammoth Microsoft and its ubiquitous Teams instant messaging platform, and increasing Salesforce's messaging capabilities in its Service Cloud, according to Miller.