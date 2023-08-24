Salesforce unveils new tools for field service workers

Salesforce on Thursday unveiled new tools to simplify communication between customers and field service workers.

The tools are currently in pilot and will be included in Salesforce's Field Service Unlimited Edition software offering in the future, according to Salesforce. The vendor did not specify a date.

These tools, which include a field service scheduler and a place for field service workers to view customers' purchased product details and service history, demonstrate how Salesforce wants to serve customers onsite in addition to through the contact center, according to Dan Miller, Opus Research analyst.

"With all the talk of revolutionizing customer experience or agent productivity in contact centers, the use cases that drive efficiency of front-line workers and the field service force tends to be forgotten," Miller said.

Scheduling service over SMS With the new AI-supported scheduling bot called Appointment Assistant, customers can book and reschedule appointments with field service workers over SMS, online chat or the Apple Messages for Business app. This new capability shows how online platforms and mobile devices are becoming key resources for customer service interactions, according to Miller. "The fact that Salesforce has made it so easy for crew chiefs to schedule crews or to answer questions via SMS responds to organic demand they are seeing from their customers," Miller said. Having a familiar, accessible place to view and schedule service appointments makes it easier for the customer to keep track of the appointment status and history as well, according to Taksina Eammano, Salesforce Field Service executive vice president. "You're not going to miss a call again," Eammano said. "The speed at which we can now create that self-serve opportunity is really important and valuable." Salesforce's new Appointment Assistant lets customers schedule appointments with field service workers over SMS.