Salesforce Industries adds Automotive Cloud CRM

Salesforce Industries, which develops the company's vertical-specific clouds, today released Automotive Cloud. It targets automakers, dealers and finance companies as prospective users.

At its heart, the new industry cloud is an automotive CRM with tools, dashboards and analytics specific to the auto business. Moreover, Automotive Cloud integrates with Driver 360, a custom instance of Salesforce's Customer 360, which builds individual customer profiles and connects and tracks them through service, commerce and marketing activities.

Features include Drive Console, which dashboards for service teams all a customer's previous touchpoints, from browsing for cars to purchase and maintenance. Household Management gives Automotive Cloud users a historical snapshot of a household's car-buying history. Vehicle Console reveals a vehicle's repair history, odometer readings and other stats.

Also included are Automotive Lead Management and Dealer Performance Management, both sales tools for manufacturer-to-dealer and dealer-to-dealer relationships.

Auto industry changing business models Automotive Cloud, if it is to unseat incumbent automotive applications, needs to be simple to implement, integrate and use, said Mike Ramsey, a vice president, analyst, at Gartner and longtime auto industry journalist. The industry is in a period of change, where automakers want to turn their cars into devices like smartphones, with apps and features that customize and personalize the buying and driving experiences. If Salesforce can create cloud software that anticipates and facilitates these new models -- and using it isn't a struggle -- the vendor will be the only one doing anything like it, Ramsey said. Automotive Cloud is … essentially a hub that connects a whole lot of different services that allow the car company to enable a business closer to something like Apple. Michael RamseyAnalyst, Gartner Automakers want to not only keep track of customer relationships but also separately track their vehicles after they're sold and resold to continue selling services to drivers. "If you're a manufacturer, your whole business model used to be, 'I make a car, then I sell it to a dealer,' the dealer sells to someone else, and the manufacturer has no idea who bought the car," Ramsey said. "Automotive Cloud is not just a CRM system for automakers. It's essentially a hub that connects a whole lot of different services that allow the car company to enable a business closer to something like Apple." That represents a big IT project that automakers may consider Salesforce Automotive Cloud instead of building or buying -- and then integrating -- all those pieces themselves. Many manufacturers have built their own customer in-vehicle data systems. But replicating the functionality of tools such as Salesforce Flow for Automotive automations and Analytics for Automotive outside of the Salesforce cloud would require a lot of developer code and integration work.