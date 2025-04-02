Informatica adds to Claire lineup of GenAI capabilities

Informatica on Wednesday unveiled new tools that are now part of the vendor's Claire lineup of generative AI capabilities and aimed at simplifying and improving access to high-quality data.

First developed in 2017, Claire is Informatica's AI and machine learning engine. In 2023, the vendor unveiled plans to infuse Claire with generative AI capabilities, and a year later it delivered Claire GPT, an embeddable generative AI-powered assistant.

New Claire features, which are part of Informatica's Spring 2025 update, include a copilot for data integration now in preview, a copilot for integration platforms as a service (iPaaS) also in preview, and an integration between Claire GPT and Informatica's master data management (MDM) capabilities that is generally available.

Because the new features represent progress on Informatica's previously revealed plans related to Claire, Stewart Bond, an analyst at IDC, called the collection incremental and noted that other vendors are similarly adding generative AI tools. However, whether additive or innovative, they nevertheless demonstrate how Informatica is pairing existing capabilities with generative AI to improve the effectiveness of data workers.

"These enhancements can help users of the Informatica platform potentially realize value faster than they have been able to in the past," Bond said.

Based in Redwood City, Calif., Informatica is a data management vendor whose Intelligent Data Management Cloud enables data integration and data preparation.

New capabilities Through natural language processing (NLP) and automation, generative AI has the potential to make workers better informed and more efficient. In addition, it can make complex technology easier to use. As a result, since OpenAI's launch of ChatGPT marked significant improvement in generative AI capabilities, many enterprises have increased their investments in generative AI development, and technology vendors have added generative AI capabilities to make their platforms easier to use. While Informatica provides tools that help customers develop their own generative AI applications, its Claire lineup is designed to simplify using the vendor's platform. Claire Copilot for data integration enables users to build data pipelines using natural language, receive context-aware recommendations during development and automate laborious documentation. With the copilot, users can reduce the time it takes to develop a data pipeline from weeks to as little as 30 minutes, according to Pratik Parekh, Informatica's senior vice president and general manager of data and analytics. Claire Copilot for iPaaS helps users create multistep integrations between applications and produce summaries with a natural language interface. Like the copilot for data integration, it can significantly save time in integrating applications, according to Parekh. The Claire GPT integration with Informatica's MDM capabilities enables NLP-based metadata searches. Because the Claire capabilities address efficiency and ease of use, they are valuable, according to Stephen Catanzano, an analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, now part of Omdia. "This release is significant because it introduces new generative AI-powered features ... which can meaningfully improve productivity, simplify complex tasks and speed up AI adoption," he said. In addition to aiding customers, the new Claire capabilities show that Informatica is keeping pace with competing data management vendors in the race to provide users with generative AI tools, Catanzano continued. "Its broad integration of Claire Copilot and GPT across multiple products, with NLP interfaces and automation, shows it is embedding GenAI in practical, user-friendly ways rather than as a superficial add-on," he said. "This is what organizations want to see." Beyond the new Claire capabilities, Informatica's Spring 2025 release includes the launch of new features that aim to make it easier for customers to develop customized generative AI applications, according to Parekh. AI-powered unstructured data processing better enables users to access and operationalize unstructured data such as text and images to train models and applications. Prebuilt process templates for integrating with AI development environments such as Amazon Bedrock, Databricks Mosaic AI and Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service make it easier for users to develop custom applications. "All of the capabilities are either supporting customers' AI journey or Informatica's use of AI to help customers with their data management activities," Parekh said. Regarding the impetus for developing the new features, providing AI capabilities that make users more efficient and reduce the time for customers to get value from their data were drivers, he continued. Although the Claire features make it easier to navigate Informatica's platform and execute previously complex tasks, the unstructured data processing capabilities might be more significant, according to Bond. "While all the enhancements are great improvements, I find the expansion into making structure out of unstructured data very interesting," he said. Many other vendors similarly provide tools to help customers access unstructured data to train AI, though each is doing so in slightly different ways, Bond continued. "As with AI, how each company is doing it varies," he said. "It will be interesting to see what methods become the most prominent."