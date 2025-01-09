Informatica natively integrates governance suite on GCP

Informatica on Thursday expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to make its Cloud Data Governance and Catalog suite natively available on the tech giant's platform.

The move is aimed at enabling joint customers to develop trusted analytics and AI applications. In addition, the Cloud Data Governance and Catalog (CDGC) is also now available on Google Cloud Marketplace.

Informatica's CDGC is powered by the vendor's Intelligent Data Management Cloud, an AI-fueled platform for integrating data from disparate sources and preparing it for development and analysis. Included are capabilities that help customers govern, classify, define, discover, index and measure their data.

By making CDGC natively available on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), the expanded partnership significantly benefits joint customers because of the advantages native integrations provide over those configured by customers themselves, according to Stephen Catanzano, an analyst at Informa TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group.

"Native availability simplifies integration, improves performance and enhances security by leveraging GCP's built-in features," he said. "It also streamlines procurement via Google Cloud Marketplace, making adoption faster and more convenient."

Based in Redwood City, Calif., Informatica is a longtime data management vendor whose platform enables customers to ready data for informing analytics and AI-driven analysis.

The expanded partnership with Google Cloud furthers Informatica's ongoing focus on analytics and AI development by simplifying access to data governance and catalog tools that help users trust the data they're using to build applications. Informatica already has similar partnerships with AWS and Microsoft Azure that make CDGC natively available on those platforms, according to Rik Tamm-Daniels, global vice president of strategic ecosystems and technology at Informatica.

Native availability Using trusted data is a critical part of developing analytics and AI tools. If the underlying data used to train analytics and AI applications can't be trusted, neither can the applications themselves. But if that data is trustworthy, meaning that it's complete and accurate, users will have faith in their outputs and use them to inform decisions. Among the potential results of deploying AI applications developed with trusted data are more widespread use of analytics -- which has been shown to spur growth -- through natural language assistants as well as increased efficiency through automation. However, ensuring that data is trustworthy -- and the applications built on top of that data are similarly trustworthy -- is not simple. Data governance frameworks put in place policies and practices to ensure the proper use of data within an organization, helping to guarantee it can be trusted. Data catalogs, meanwhile, are essentially indexes for data sets and data products such as reports and dashboards -- and increasingly AI-powered applications -- where users can search for trusted assets that can be used to inform their work. A chart outlines steps to take when developing a data governance framework. By making it easier for customers who use Google Cloud to access its data governance and data catalog capabilities, Informatica is simplifying the process of developing and delivering trusted data, according to Catanzano. "This is a major benefit for joint customers," he said. "Native integration reduces operational complexity, accelerates analytics and AI initiatives, and ensures tighter alignment with GCP's tools, driving better outcomes." While beneficial for joint customers, Informatica's integration with Google Cloud is not unique, Catanzano added. For example, Collibra has an integration with Snowflake, while Alation is closely aligned with Databricks. Like Catanzano, Kevin Petrie, an analyst at BARC U.S., said the expanded partnership between Informatica and GCP is meaningful for joint customers. But beyond simplifying access to Informatica's CDGC on Google Cloud, it simplifies the unification of complementary capabilities given that Google Cloud's catalog tools don't match those provided by Informatica. "Cataloging is not Google's strength," Petrie said. "The limitations of their catalog, especially in the areas of connectivity, AI support and search capabilities, mean that many of their cloud users are hunting for alternatives. Informatica excels in these areas and offers Google users a cross-platform catalog to centralize metadata across multiple clouds and on-premises data centers." As a result, the partnership carries real significance for both Informatica and Google Cloud, he continued. "This partnership is a win for Google, whose customers need cross-platform cataloging," Petrie said. "It's also a win for Informatica, which gains better access to Google's extensive installed base." Regarding the impetus for the expanded partnership, the vendor's goal of providing customers that use Google Cloud with the same native integrations it already provides to those that use AWS and Microsoft played a role, according to Tamm-Daniels. "Ensuring that our full range of data management services are natively available on and tightly integrated with data, analytics and AI services for each of our cloud partners is a strategic objective," he said. In addition, making CDGC available to Google customers not yet using Informatica as well as vendors that sell Google Cloud products on Google Cloud Marketplace was motivation, he added.