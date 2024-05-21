Informatica adds AI assistant, GenAI development interface

Informatica on Tuesday launched a generative AI-powered chat capabilities and a low-code/no-code interface developing generative AI applications, both of which simplify use of the vendor's tools so more employees within organizations can use its platform and those already using its platform can be more efficient.

Informatica unveiled Claire CGPT and the low-code/no-code development interface during Informatica World, the vendor's annual user conference in Las Vegas.

Based in Redwood City, Calif., Informatica is a data management vendor whose Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) enables customers to integrate and prepare data for analysis. Claire, meanwhile, is the vendor's AI and machine learning engine. First introduced in 2017, Claire is integrated throughout the IDMC to enable AI and machine learning during all phases of data management.

Informatica unveiled plans in May 2023 to infuse Claire with generative AI through partnerships with Microsoft and OpenAI.

Now, Claire GPT is generally available while the and the low-code/no-code development interface is in preview Both make it easier to use a platform that plays an important role in helping organizations manage and operationalize data and are therefore significant, according to Stephen Catanzano, an analyst at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group.

"[Informatica] is innovative, simplifying data management and empowering AI," he said. "Excellence in data management leads to excellence in AI. Informatica can help organizations get there and reap the benefits of AI."

Informatica was recently a rumored acquisition target of Salesforce before talks between the vendors fell through. Investors did not react positively to the potential purchase with the stock prices of Salesforce and Informatica both falling when the news of acquisition was made public in April.

Simplifying data management Data management and analytics platforms have historically been complex, requiring coding knowledge to interact with data and data literacy training to understand and interpret outputs. Vendors have tried different tactics through the years to make their tools more accessible but had only limited success. Generative AI may finally be the technology that simplifies the use of complex data management and analytics platforms. When integrated with data management and analytics tools, generative AI enables true natural language interactions and can automatically create content such as summaries of analyses. As a result, generative AI has the potential to enable non-technical users to work with data as well as make data experts more efficient. Given that potential, many data management and analytics vendors have made generative AI a focus of product development over the past couple of years. In addition to Informatica, competitors such as Alteryx and Boomi have developed generative AI capabilities as have tech giants including AWS, Google, Microsoft and Oracle that provide data management tools as part of their larger offerings. Claire GPT is an AI assistant that can be embedded throughout the IDMC and enables users to talk to their data in natural language. The tool integrates with an enterprise's proprietary metadata management system to understand the enterprise's operations and respond to queries related to those operations. By doing so, Claire GPT enables more widespread use of Informatica's IDMC by providing a natural language interface. In addition, Claire GPT comes with automation capabilities that improve user efficiency, provide security and governance through large language models (LLMs) hosted by Informatica and help users break down complex data management operations with multistep reasoning capabilities. Kevin Petrie, an analyst at BARC U.S., noted that Claire has enabled data teams to prepare and govern data with automation, AI and metadata since it was first released seven years ago. Claire GPT builds on Claire's capabilities. "This announcement extends the role of GenAI within Claire -- a vision they articulated last year -- by using a natural language interface to handle commands that previously required mouse clicks or manual scripting," Petrie said. Beyond addressing ease-of-use and productivity like many generative AI assistants, Claire GPT has the potential to be more accurate than some other natural language tools given Informatica's access to metadata, he continued. "Informatica's extensive installed base gives it a rich metadata repository on which it can train and fine-tune GenAI language models," he said. "This differentiates Informatica because they can produce models that are less likely to hallucinate, expose sensitive data or cause other governance issues." Like Claire GPT, the low-code/no-code development interface aims to both broaden use of Informatica's platform as well as make those already using its tools more efficient. However, unlike Claire GPT, the low-code/no-code development interface isn't an assistant that helps users carry out complex tasks. Instead, it is an environment that aims to enable users of all skill levels to develop generative AI applications and add generative AI capabilities to existing applications to inform business decisions. The interface includes drag-and-drop capabilities, customizable templates and prebuilt techniques for generative AI development. In addition, it comes with support for a variety of large language models (LLMs) and vector databases so customers can use their preferred platforms in conjunction with Informatica as they develop the data pipelines the feed and train generative AI applications with proprietary data. LLMs, among many others, supported by Informatica include those from Anthropic, Google, Meta and OpenAI. Similarly, vector databases supported by the vendor, among others, include Pinecone and Elastic. Informatica has historically been agnostic in terms of enabling customers to use the vendor's platform in conjunction with any other data system. Support for a variety of LLMs and vector databases to let customers choose their preferred tools for generative AI development fits with that ethos, according to Informatica CEO Amit Walia. "Different LLMs have different strengths," Walia said. "Customers want to use different LLMs so our goal is to make sure we support every LLM. Customers want choice, and we want to give them that choice so they can leverage the best technology for their use case." Catanzano, meanwhile, said that the addition of the low-code/no-code generative AI application development interface is an important addition for Informatica users. There is a shortage of software developers. Informatica's low-code/no-code interface for application development helps mitigate the dearth of developers, according to Catanzano. "This addresses the growing skills gap by making it easier for lower-tech people to manage tasks which once needed coding experience," he said. Petrie, however, cautioned that although the low-code/no-code interface for generative AI development is compelling and addresses a real need, trained experts will still need to be involved in the application development process. "The tool will still require expert human oversight," he said. "Data engineers, data stewards, or business-oriented data consumers will need to carefully inspect the quality of outputs they get from these language models before they put anything into production. The caveat of data democratization [is that] you still need … experts to ensure the artifacts and data outputs are trustworthy."