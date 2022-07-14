Developer shortage fuels rise in low-code/no-code platforms

Low-code/no-code platforms and tools continue their rise to prominence, tackling the professional developer shortage with a low barrier to entry.

More than a quarter of the senior-level developers surveyed in June 2021 reported that their organization develops applications using citizen developers and low-code platforms, according to Forrester Research's "Low-Code Platforms for Business Developers, Q4 2021" report.

That trend has gained more momentum as companies head into fall 2022. This year has seen a rise in the demand for low-code/no-code platforms because of the professional developer shortage, said John Bratincevic, analyst at Forrester and co-author of the report. Most companies either have or are planning to have a formal low-code citizen developer program or strategy to train noncoders to become dedicated, professional developers, he said.

"This is a massive trend and even more relevant than when we wrote the report," Bratincevic said. "How to establish, govern and scale citizen development is our No. 1 low-code inquiry question from Forrester clients."

API management and cloud-native application delivery Low-code platforms for API management, which is the process of securely creating, overseeing and controlling APIs, and cloud-native application delivery, which moves applications to the cloud, are increasing in popularity, said Jason English, analyst and chief marketing officer at analyst firm Intellyx. Jason English Jason English "While the underlying architectures are very complex and changing in nature, simplifying integrations and logic in a modular, drag-and-drop way and using declarative methods can save developers time and lower the barrier to entry for short-staffed IT teams," English said. Contenders in the space include the open source WSO2 middleware platform and API management platform Gravitee.

Monolithic to microservices conversion This year has seen an increase in conversion from monolithic apps to microservices, English said, with Intellyx seeing lots of energy and investments around modernizing enterprise monoliths -- large systems with a single code base deployed as one unit. These modernizations involve using AI routines -- repetitive code sequences that are automated using AI -- and easy-to-use job and observability dashboards to convert them into microservice-ready assets, English said. Notable platforms that can transform monolithic apps into microservices include CloudFrame, which transforms legacy COBOL applications into cloud-native Java, and vFunction, which automatically converts complex Java applications into microservices. Another contender, BMC, focuses on transforming the entire mainframe environment -- including application development, cybersecurity, data management and storage -- to cloud and open source environments. How to establish, govern and scale citizen development is our No. 1 low-code inquiry question from Forrester clients. John BratincevicAnalyst, Forrester Research However, app modernization is far from smooth sailing. While 92% of software and architecture leaders are currently planning or actively modernizing their apps, 80% of respondents to a vFunction survey who attempted app modernization saw their projects fail, according to its July 2022 report written in collaboration with Wakefield Research, a market research consultancy.