How AI affects low-code/no-code for DevOps

Software development is a complicated task for trained professionals, right? Well, there's a problem in the development world where the need for software has far outrun the number of software developers.

Most chief experience officers are familiar with citizen developers using low-code or no-code, and many also accept that AI can help improve the quality of these nonprofessional developers. Some have also learned that low-code and no-code can improve DevOps, and that AI can enhance their relationship too.

Let's examine the role that low-code and no-code play in DevOps, and the ways that teams can integrate AI with these approaches for software development.

Low-code and no-code in the DevOps environment Low- and no-code tools are designed to democratize programming. They do this by introducing models or templates for various types of applications and providing simple mechanisms to fill in details without a heavy code input from developers. The main difference between low-code and no-code tools is the extent to which they allow a complete escape from traditional programming languages. In turn, these tools have a limited scope of application development they can support. From a DevOps perspective, low-code and no-code tools create a curious mixture of greater consistency and lower overall control with the code. Platforms for both low- and no-code development tend to generate code based on a specific model, and the overall testing and deployment considerations for this code are more model-specific than application-specific, particularly for no-code. As a result, the deployment processes are fairly standard, particularly for no-code. When combined with AI, low-code and no-code development will have a similar focus in the DevOps environment, but it will have a broader effect. Regardless of whether the organization uses low-code or no-code, teams can get the most from AI when they focus on one of two approaches. The first approach is a low- or no-code platform with integrated AI. The second is to select an AI-equipped application observability platform where teams can then fit specific DevOps tools.

The role of AI-assisted development AI's role in low-/no-code pipeline optimization varies with the steps involved. Ultimately, the goal with low-code and no-code tools is to ensure that citizen developers don't have to rely on operations professionals or programmers to manage DevOps on their behalf. Most of the popular low- and no-code tools are really development platforms that include DevOps and Agile development features. AI is a recent addition to this capability set but isn't widely available yet. Microsoft has promoted its Power Platform service with AI incorporated. Power Platform includes a low-code tool called Power Apps, a data visualization no-code tool, Power BI, and a workflow automation platform called Power Automate. Other low-/no-code platforms with integrated AI are Appian Platform, Mendix Assist and Pega. Most of these platforms make use of copilot technology to add AI capabilities when they create programs or scripts. These tools are often easier to use and more powerful than those that generate code with little or no human intervention. Power Apps users find AI copilot features highly valuable. AI can also be useful in the no-code Power BI, but since no-code tools are typically highly graphical or form-based, some users won't find AI as helpful there. Using any platform tool for low-/no-code has limitations from a DevOps perspective since these tools don't fit as easily into an arbitrary DevOps workflow when compared to discrete tools. In no-code development, this problem is less likely to arise because professional developers and their tools and workflows are rarely used. Since low-code can be used by a development team for routine tasks, it's important to ensure that a low-code platform can integrate with the rest of the workflow elements.