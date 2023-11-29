New AWS tools simplify access, management of data at scale

AWS expanded its suite of data management capabilities with a series of new serverless tools aimed at helping users oversee data at any scale and new integrations to simplify accessing and operationalizing data.

The serverless tools now in preview include Amazon Aurora Limitless Database, Amazon ElastiCache Serverless and an Amazon Redshift Serverless capability that employs AI to predict workloads and automatically optimize resources to better enable customers to control costs.

The integrations, meanwhile, are between Redshift and Amazon Aurora PostgreSQL, Amazon DynamoDB and Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS) for MySQL as well as one between DynamoDB and Amazon OpenSearch Service.

All eliminate the need for cumbersome and costly data integration pipelines that require repeated data extract, transform and load workloads.

AWS introduced the data management features on Nov. 27 at its AWS re:Invent 2023 user conference in Las Vegas.

Going serverless The new serverless tools are aimed at enabling customers to analyze and manage data no matter its scale. When tied to servers, databases and other data repositories are limited in scale. When a server can no longer handle the data volume within a database or data warehouse, workloads slow down. Decoupling data management tasks from servers removes that hindrance. Amazon Aurora Limitless Database is a new version of AWS' Aurora Database that automatically scales beyond the write limits of existing Aurora Database capabilities. As a result, developers can build applications that go beyond the limits what previously existing Aurora Databases could accommodate. Financial transaction processing and online gaming are applications that require petabytes of data that Aurora Database previously forced developers to splinter into smaller subsets, according to AWS. Now, Aurora Limitless Database can meet the needs of those applications. Amazon ElastiCache Serverless similarly addresses scale. Organizations often store data in caches to make it easy to access. The new capability is designed to enable customers to quickly develop easily accessible caches that can scale to any size so that frequently used data doesn't have to be apportioned among numerous caches and complicate application development. Finally, Amazon Redshift Serverless addresses scale by using AI to predict workload demands and automatically scale up or down to optimize resources. Rather than use the same compute power at all times, the AI technology now in Redshift Serverless powers the platform down when fewer workloads are running and powers up the platform when there is greater demand. The result is that organizations can reduce cloud computing costs by more accurately paying only for the compute power they need. What stands out most about the new serverless capabilities isn't the technology itself, according to Kevin Petrie, an analyst at Eckerson Group. Instead, it's AWS' acknowledgment that cost control is a problem for customers. "AWS recognizes customers' concerns about price-performance, especially as it relates to variable and unpredictable processing requirements," Petrie said. "Companies really want to get their cloud costs back under control." Doug Henschen, an analyst at Constellation Research, similarly highlighted cost control in a blog post he wrote about the serverless offerings. He noted that Aurora Limitless Database is a catch-up feature given that IBM introduced similar capabilities as long ago as 2017. But with AWS claiming Aurora Limitless Database is significantly lower in cost -- pricing is based on consumption starting at $0.10 per GB, per month -- than similar databases it is an important addition for the tech giant. The AI in Redshift Serverless is also an addition to catch up with with Oracle and Snowflake by providing something similar, according to Henschen. However, a cost-competitive data warehouse that works in concert with the rest of the AWS ecosystem will be appealing to customers, he continued.