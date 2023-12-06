Amazon IAM announcements at re:Invent 2023

While much of Amazon re:Invent 2023 unsurprisingly focused on AI, Amazon also made numerous announcements related to identity and access management, or IAM.

Two new capabilities coming to AWS help developers secure machine identities, for example. The following features aim to simplify application authentication and authorization:

Mutual authentication for Application Load Balancer. This obviates the need for developers to build their own X.509 certificate authentication stack. Instead, developers can offload the client certificate authentication to the Application Load Balancer.

EKS Pod Identity. Developers can define the default identities, roles and permissions that applications use to connect with AWS services outside of Kubernetes clusters.

These new capabilities simplify developers' efforts to apply zero trust by ensuring all clients and servers are authenticated and authorized, and the correct roles and permissions are applied during application and data access. Zero trust is not just an esoteric concept, it's a new paradigm that inverts how applications communicate from a default of allowing any communication to denying any communication until it receives explicit authorization.

Human identity-focused IAM AWS features Amazon announced new capabilities to secure human identities, including two enhancements to IAM Access Analyzer: Unused access analyzer. This feature continuously monitors roles looking for permissions that are granted but remain unused.

This feature continuously monitors roles looking for permissions that are granted but remain unused. Custom policy checks. Identity administrators can validate that newly authored access policies don't accidentally grant additional permissions. This validation can be incorporated to automated policy reviews as part of the continuous integration/continuous delivery pipeline. According to research from TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group, 36% of organizations have suffered a breach or attack that exploited over-permissioned and underused identities. AWS' new capabilities simplify the efforts of identity security teams in reducing this critical attack surface.