What is a domain controller?

A domain controller is a server that processes authentication requests from users and computers within a computer domain. Domain controllers are most commonly used in Windows Active Directory (AD) domains, but are also used with other types of identity management systems.

Domain controllers maintain directory service information for their domains, including users, authentication credentials and enterprise security policies.

What are the main functions of a domain controller? Domain controllers restrict access to domain resources by authenticating user identity through login credentials and preventing unauthorized access to those resources. Domain services, such as those that domain controllers provide, are just one part of Microsoft Active Directory. Domain controllers apply security policies to requests for access to domain resources. For example, in a Windows AD domain, the domain controller draws authentication information for user accounts from AD. A domain controller can operate as a single system, but is usually implemented in clusters for improved reliability and availability. For domain controllers running under Windows AD, each cluster comprises a primary domain controller and one or more backup domain controllers. Insecure sites can use a read-only domain controller to speed up authentication. In Unix and Linux environments, domain controllers can manage Lightweight Directory Access Protocol domains.

Why is securing a domain controller important? Domain controllers authorize all domain access, blocking unauthorized access to domain resources while allowing users access to authorized directory services. They also store many of the secrets that a domain uses to protect users and data. If someone gains unauthorized access to a domain controller, they can quickly gain access to all the data stored on the network, making domain controllers a primary target for attackers. It is important to harden the domain controller with additional security mechanisms, such as the following: Firewalls.

Isolated networks.

Security protocols and encryption to protect stored data and data in transit.

Restricted use of insecure protocols, such as Remote Desktop Protocol, on controllers.

Deployment in a physically restricted location for security.

Expedited patch and configuration management.

Blocking internet access for domain controllers.

Dedicated administrator accounts.

Domain assessment. The first step in setting up a domain controller is to assess the domain in which the controller will be set up. This assessment includes determining what types of domain controllers are needed, where they will be located and how they interoperate with existing systems in the domain.

New deployment or addition. Whether planning for a new deployment of AD domain controllers or adding a new controller for an existing domain, determine the domain controller location as well as the resources needed to run the centralized domain controller and any virtual domain controllers.

Security by design. It's imperative to secure a domain controller from internal or external attacks. The domain controller architecture must also be designed to withstand service disruptions such as loss of connectivity, loss of power or system failures. Specifics for setting up and configuring AD domain controllers vary depending on the version of Windows Server used on the domain.

Whether planning for a new deployment of AD domain controllers or adding a new controller for an existing domain, determine the domain controller location as well as the resources needed to run the centralized domain controller and any virtual domain controllers. Security by design. It's imperative to secure a domain controller from internal or external attacks. The domain controller architecture must also be designed to withstand service disruptions such as loss of connectivity, loss of power or system failures. Specifics for setting up and configuring AD domain controllers vary depending on the version of Windows Server used on the domain.

Other domain controller implementation options The following options are available when setting up a domain controller with AD: Domain Name System server. The DNS domain controller can be configured to function as a DNS server. The DNS service provides the mapping of the computer name to its associated Internet Protocol address.

Domain controllers used in branch offices or in other circumstances where network connectivity is limited can be configured as read-only. Directory Services Restore Mode. DSRM enables emergency maintenance, including restoring backups, on the domain controller. A DSRM password must be configured in advance.

Domain controllers host AD group policies, which can be used to enforce security settings on domain member servers and clients. Distributed file system. DFS uses multiple file servers to host shared files. The servers can automatically replicate files and hide the underlying server structure from end users. The same server can host other Windows services, such as a file share or print server. However, this is not recommended, as these other services could compromise the domain controller.

What are the benefits of domain controllers? Domain controller benefits include the following: Centralized management of authentication enables organizations to authenticate all access requests with a single set of credentials.

Enforcement of security policies, such as password age, complexity and lockout, helps to prevent unauthorized access across an enterprise.

Access to file servers, email and other network resources through domain controllers provides seamless integration with Microsoft AD.

Support for secured authentication and transport protocols in domain controllers improves authentication process security. Domain controllers help large organizations protect network access authentication and authorization, but they come at a cost.

What are the limitations of domain controllers? Some domain controller limitations include the following: Domain controllers can be a single point of failure for network domain control.

Because they control access to the entire network, domain controllers are a target for cyberattacks. Successfully hacking a domain controller could give the attacker access to all domain network resources as well as authentication credentials for all users in the domain.

Networks that use domain controllers for authentication and access security are dependent on them. To reduce the risk of downtime, controllers can be deployed in clusters.

Domain controllers require additional infrastructure and security mechanisms.

Alternatives to domain controllers Domain controllers have historically been the center of an organization's identity and access management. Still, they don't natively support many of the advanced features that are part of a modern environment. Traditional castle-and-moat-style networks have given way to zero-trust networks. Simple passwords are being replaced by passkeys and two-factor authentication. Microsoft Entra ID is a cloud-based identity manager. It is part of Microsoft's Azure cloud platform. Entra ID is designed to be secure from the start and support modern authentication. Federated identities enable one authentication service to be used for other services. For example, a Google account can be used to sign in to an accounting website. Amazon Web Services Directory Service is a managed AD service offered by Amazon. It hosts an AD environment in AWS.