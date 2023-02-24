A controller, in a computing context, is a hardware device or a software program that manages or directs the flow of data between two entities. In computing, controllers may be cards, microchips or separate hardware devices for the control of a peripheral device . In general, a controller can be thought of as something or someone that interfaces between two systems and manages communications between them.

Anyone who uses a computing device, such as a laptop or smartphone , employs controllers to connect to devices and applications that are used for business or personal activities. Controllers extend a computer's processing power to resources that help improve a user's productivity .

What is the difference between a controller and a driver?

Think of a controller as a component interfacing with the central processing unit and moving data back and forth between the CPU and the device being controlled, such as a printer or disk drive. Controllers typically have a buffer to store data coming either from the CPU or the device being controlled. By contrast, a device driver is a software program that instructs the controller on how to operate. Figure 1 depicts the difference between a controller and a driver as implemented on a motherboard.

Figure 1. Device controllers and drivers

Figure 1 depicts circuit boards that have both device drivers and controllers. The controller links to a device, while the driver links the controller with the computer's operating system (OS).