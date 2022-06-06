What is a motherboard?

Motherboards can be found in virtually all computers, especially desktop and laptop PCs. The components that connect through them include chipsets , central processing units ( CPU ) and memory. The external peripherals include Wi-Fi, Ethernet and graphics cards with the graphics processing unit, or GPU.

A motherboard is the main printed circuit board ( PCB ) in a computer. The motherboard is a computer's central communications backbone connectivity point, through which all components and external peripherals connect.

How do motherboards work?

The PCB of a large motherboard may include six to 14 layers of fiberglass, copper connecting traces and copper planes for power and signal isolation. Other components get added to a motherboard through expansion slots. These include processor sockets; dual in-line memory modules; Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCI), PCI Express (PCIe) and solid-state drive M.2 slots; as well as power supply connections.

PCI Express slots on a motherboard

A heatsink and fan manage the heat components such as the CPU generate. Typically motherboards offer additional connectivity through a Southbridge chip such as PCI, Serial Advanced Technology Attachment or SATA, Thunderbolt, USB and other interfaces.

The CPU is generally connected to double data rate 3 (DDR3), DDR4, DDR5 or onboard LPDDRx RAM and PCIe. This is done through point-to-point interconnects such as HyperTransport, Intel's QuickPath Interconnect and Ultra Path Interconnect. Choosing a motherboard often determines many features a computer will support.

Motherboard designs in desktop computers typically are the ATX motherboard, which is Intel's improved version of IBM's AT design. Other form factor designers include the following:

extended ATX

mini-ATX

micro ATX

BTX

micro BTX

mini-ITX

micro ITX

nano-ITX

Some memory controllers are now built into CPUs; that has eliminated the Northbridge chips that provided memory management from the motherboard. Integrated video has moved from a motherboard slotted peripheral to graphics-enabled CPUs.

AMD's Ryzen has a system-on-a-chip design that also makes the Southbridge chipset optional. This CPU integration has cut motherboard manufacturers' costs. They can offer base systems for workstations and entry-level computers and can design customized implementations for various processors that enable platform upgrades.

Gaming motherboards are made for high-performance computers; they are more powerful and have more features than motherboards for desktop and laptop computers.