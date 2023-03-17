What is clock speed?

Clock speed is the number of times a second that a circuit operates and is most associated with the central processing unit (CPU). It is measured in hertz, or cycles per second. The higher the clock speed, the more processing power -- all other things being equal. Clock speed is also known as clock rate, core clock or clock frequency.

Complex circuits require careful timing to operate properly. The clock is a regular pulse to keep the whole circuit working in sync. The clock is like the caller in a team rowboat yelling out when to pull. The faster the caller instructs the rowers to pull, the more work gets done.

The clock is a regular on-off electrical pulse. Each time the pulse goes from on to off then back to on again is one cycle. Every cycle, the circuit can perform one operation. Although clock speed is measured in hertz, modern processors operate in the gigahertz range, or billions of operations per second.

While clock speed is commonly referred to with computer CPUs, other components that use integrated circuits (ICs) also have a clock to synchronize operations. A discrete graphics processing unit may have its own clock speed that it generates and uses, and a computer's RAM may be synchronized to the system CPU clock.

There are different ways that circuit manufacturers can generate the clock pulse. Historically, oscillating quartz crystals have been used to generate accurately timed clock pulses, and other circuitry could then multiply that frequency to the needed speed. In modern high-speed CPUs, a reference pulse is generated by an oscillating circuit. This can be used to set a front-side bus speed. An additional multiplier is then applied to the bus clock to generate the CPU core clock.

There are many variables besides clock speed that can affect the performance of a CPU. Therefore, the clock speed can only be directly compared in the same generation and family of processors.