What is a hertz (Hz)? Hertz (Hz) is the standard unit of frequency in the International System of Units (SI). It is a derived unit based on the second (s), one of the seven base units in the SI standard. The base units, in turn, are constructed from the seven SI defining constants. The SI equation for hertz is Hz = s-1 (also written as Hz = 1/s). In practice, this means that a hertz is equivalent 1 waveform cycle per second, when applied to electromagnetic (EM) radiation or to sound and other vibrations. Hertz replaces the earlier term of "cycle per second." The hertz is used to measure specific frequencies. Frequency in this sense refers to the number of wave cycles that pass through a given point in one second, with each cycle representing a unit of time. Wave cycles are often represented as sinusoidal waveforms, as in the following illustration. Hertz measures the number of wave cycles (or frequency) passing through a given point in a second. The curving blue line represents the waveform as it travels over a one-second interval, moving between positive alternations and negative alternations. The positive alternations rise above the axis, and the negative alternations are below. A full cycle includes two consecutive alternations, one positive and one negative. In this case, there are 10 full cycles, with each cycle taking 0.1 seconds to pass through a given point. Together the cycles add up to 10 per second, resulting in a frequency of 10 Hz. Wave frequencies are inversely proportional to their wavelengths. The longer the wavelength, the lower the frequency. The shorter the wavelength, the higher the frequency. For example, a radio wave with a frequency of 3 × 107 Hz has a wavelength of about 10 meters (m). However, a radio wave with a frequency of 3 × 108 Hz has a wavelength of only 1 m. This means that the second radio wave has a frequency 10 times greater than the first one but a wavelength that's only one-tenth as long. The hertz unit of measure is named after Heinrich Hertz (1857–1894), a German physicist credited with confirming James Clerk Maxwell's theory of electromagnetism. Hertz carried out a series of experiments that demonstrated the existence of EM radiation. Wave frequencies are inversely proportional to their wavelengths, which are the distance between identical points (adjacent crests) in the adjacent cycles of a waveform.

Common hertz multipliers Frequencies and wavelengths vary substantially from one waveform to the next. For example, gamma rays can have frequencies greater than 1020 Hz and wavelengths less than 10-12 m. However, radio waves, which lie at the other end of the EM spectrum, can have frequencies below 3,000 Hz and wavelengths greater than 10,000 kilometers. Because of the variations in waveforms and their range of values, hertz are commonly expressed in multipliers: attohertz = 10 -18 Hz

Hz femtohertz = 10 -15 Hz

Hz picohertz = 10 -12 Hz

Hz nanohertz = 10 -9 Hz

Hz microhertz = 10 -6 Hz

Hz millihertz = 10 -3 Hz

Hz kilohertz = 10 3 Hz

Hz megahertz = 10 6 Hz

Hz gigahertz = 10 9 Hz

Hz terahertz = 10 12 Hz

Hz petahertz = 10 15 Hz

Hz exahertz = 1018 Hz There are other multipliers as well, but the ones listed here include those that are most commonly used, in addition to several that are not as common. Some resources do not use these multipliers but instead refer to hertz in scientific notation. For example, rather than saying 10 terahertz, they might use 1e+13, 1 x 1013, or simply 1013. Broadcast transmissions have much higher frequency rates (as seen in this table) than common household electrical supplies, which is 60 Hz in the U.S. and 50 Hz in Europe.