What's going on with Nvidia stock and the booming AI market?

Nvidia surpassed the $1 trillion mark in the middle of 2023 as it passed Amazon and Alphabet, Google's parent company, to be the third-largest listed U.S. company based on market value.

The rise of Nvidia took some time. The tech sector faced a rough 2022. It started to rebound in 2023 despite tech layoffs. Generative AI is one of the main drivers of its rebound, and the stock market is showing signs of this rebound. The Nasdaq index is heavy in tech stocks and finished 2023 up 43%. The rise of generative AI led to a tech bull market, which is a time of expansion in the stock exchange.

The top-tier group of tech stocks is known as the Magnificent Seven and includes Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla. The Magnificent Seven company stocks were up an average of 111% in 2023, and Nvidia was up 239% in 2023.

Even with the daily ups and downs of the stock market, investors are taking notice of this growth and wondering how much the AI demand may drive the tech market in 2024.

The rise of Nvidia Nvidia is one of the world's largest producers of GPUs. GPUs are computer chips or semiconductors that use math operations to produce visuals and images. The GPU manages and speeds up graphic workloads and displays visual content on a device such as PC or smartphone. Each of Nvidia's earnings reports exceeded expectations throughout 2023 as AI started gaining momentum and attention. Nvidia's advanced chips can use and process the massive amounts needed to train generative AI programs, such as ChatGPT and Gemini. Since Nvidia dominated this market before the increasing need for AI, Nvidia only grew larger as demand soared. Nvidia reported revenue of $22.1 billion for its fiscal fourth quarter ending Jan. 28, 2024. This revenue was up 22% from the third quarter and up 265% from one year prior. The company earned $60.9 billion for its full-year revenue, which was up 126%. Businesses need hardware to support high amounts of energy with the AI wave, but these advanced chips are also needed for the metaverse, gaming and spatial computing. Nvidia also makes chips for cars as technology continues to advance.

The core reasons for the rise of Nvidia stock The rise of generative AI is one of the key factors of Nvidia's rise. However, there are some other reasons Nvidia stock increased significantly. 1. The rise of supercomputers Nvidia's chips power supercomputers because of the large amounts of data needed for this advanced technology. Supercomputing technology is used by companies, such as Meta for its AI Research SuperCluster computer, to train complex AI models. Tesla is also starting to build an AI-focused supercomputer for its vehicles. 2. Demand for generative AI With no signs of the demand for generative AI slowing down, Nvidia is poised to grow as each new system is adopted. The AI industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 42% in the next 10 years, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. The demand for generative AI products could make the generative AI market worth $1.3 trillion by 2032. Nvidia's A100 GPU chips are used in training the model for ChatGPT. Companies, such as OpenAI, that use large amounts of data for tasks such as training large language models evolve quickly and need more accelerated computing. The demand for GPUs will only grow as these systems train and evolve with more data. 3. The changing world of the metaverse and XR Nvidia has played a role in the metaverse and the virtual and augmented reality landscape with its Omniverse platform. Nvidia offers 3D modeling programs to help stream extended reality (XR) content efficiently. As the metaverse evolves, so does the demand for Nvidia chips to run the metaverse. Companies are turning to XR programs to create virtual environments for training. The gaming world is also a large customer of Nvidia's graphics division. Video games need stronger cards to run the high-resolution images, especially as more games move to the cloud and away from the console. Nvidia's gaming GPUs, such as GeForce RTX 4070, help power video games at a higher resolution and quicker speed. 4. Strategic placement Nvidia is a large part of the cryptocurrency world. Miners use its cards for mining tokens, which requires a great deal of power. There was an unprecedented demand for Nvidia's cards as cryptocurrency took off.