18 companies on stock exchange innovating in AI

Artificial intelligence is captivating audiences. It is the topic of conversation in board rooms and around dinner tables everywhere. In recent months there has been much hype surrounding AI. In fact, ChatGPT is the fastest growing consumer application in history, according to UBS researchers.

There has been so much movement so quickly that AI regulation is also on the way. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently appeared before Congress asking for regulation of the technology.

Amid the heightened interest, businesses are looking to capitalize by incorporating AI into their workflows and products. Tech companies are offering AI hardware, software, development tools and improved efficiencies. This can lead to an AI washing -- when companies over-emphasize the role AI plays in their product offering. But it can also lead to innovation.

Innovation is important when evaluating investment opportunities. It has the potential to disrupt industries, create new markets and drive growth – all of which are attractive to investors seeking high returns.