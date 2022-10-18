Oracle Cloud Infrastructure incorporates Nvidia GPUs and AI

Oracle and AI vendor Nvidia expanded their partnership to a multi-year agreement that brings Nvidia’s full computing stack to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is adding tens of thousands of Nvidia GPUs including the A100 and the soon-to-be-released H100, the software-hardware giant said on Oct. 18 at its CloudWorld 2022 conference in Las Vegas.

An upcoming release of the Nvidia AI Enterprise platform will also become available on OCI, according to Oracle, which did not provide a date.

Oracle’s expanded partnership with Nvidia signals the trend of building applications on cloud infrastructures with AI, said Gartner analyst Sid Nag.

Oracle and Nvidia are not the only vendors doing this. Tech giants Google and Microsoft recently introduced capabilities that also embed AI into cloud applications.

“The more AI functionalities are embedded into the application, that’s good,” Nag said.

Adding AI into cloud operations ensures to some extent that the day-to-day running of applications work smoothly, he added. “Any intelligence built into the process of running, operating and providing orchestration of the cloud and the cloud data center … is always helpful.”

Varied approach Oracle and Nvidia’s partnership takes a multi-pronged approach, Nag said. First, Oracle is bringing Nvidia’s AI software into its AI strategy and main computing engine. Also, AI models require high-performance hardware and Nvidia's widely used AI-specialized GPUs will enable customers to rebuild AI models at scale as the models change. “The faster you can rebuild the models, the better you are,” Nag said. For Oracle, using Nvidia’s GPUs will also make workloads run faster. “Oracle as a database company also does a lot of analytics,” said David Menninger, an analyst at Ventana Research. “To the extent those analytics are AI and machine learning-based, GPU chips will help those workloads run faster.” Finally, Oracle is using MPI (Message Passing Interface) to bring AI functionality in real time, Menninger noted. MPI is a standardized and portable API for communicating data between distributed processes. “AI is great but if you really don’t have the ability to do things in real time, then there’s really no value,” he said.

Questions and challenges One possible question about the Nvidia-Oracle partnership is whether the relationship addresses both on premises and OCI configurations, Menninger said. “There are workloads where, maybe for governance reasons, they might have to be run on premises,” he said. Another question relates to the ongoing chip shortage, and who’s responsible for matching supply with demand, Menninger added. “Somebody has to make sure that there are enough chips available and configured and ready to go to process with workloads,” he said. Due to the popularity of Nvidia’s AI chips, it’s probable that Oracle’s customers have been seeking a strengthened partnership like this, he added. “The GPU chips have been in the market long enough now and their value is well recognized. And so I would expect Oracle customers to be asking for this type of relationship if not demanding it,” Menninger said.