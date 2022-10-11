Google Cloud introduces new AI tools for business users

Google Cloud introduced a series of new tools aimed at making it easier for organizations to inject AI into their business ecosystem.

On the first day of its Google Cloud Next '22, the tech giant released Translation Hub, an AI agent that provides users with self-service document translation, new features for its Document AI system and a new computer vision tool for the Vertex AI automated machine learning platform.

The product releases are designed to help customers “accelerate value capture from AI through the Google Cloud ecosystem,” said Chirag Dekate, an analyst at Gartner.

From language translation to image recognition, “a lot of the toolchains that Google is building into Google Cloud ecosystems simplify access [to AI],” Dekate said. “You don't have to think about AI as a standalone component that is implicit within the platform.”

Targeting the end user The release of Translation Hub comes after Google added 24 new languages to Google Translate earlier this year. Expanding on that, Translation Hub enables users to translate documents in some 135 different languages within seconds, Google said. Users can also choose a "human-in-the-loop" option that enable local experts to edit and review the translated documents for accuracy. Translation Hub stands out from other translation offerings Google has released in the past, said Dave Schubmehl, an analyst at IDC. Among these are the vendor's translation API aimed at programmers and a mobile translation app. “Now they’ve essentially created an end-user focused [offering] where you don’t have to be a programmer or anything like that,” Schubmehl said. “It’s really meant for the everyday business user.” Google also targeted end users for the new features it added to its Document AI system. “One of the things that people find most difficult right now is how to get all that information out of different types of documents and make it accurate,” Schubmehl said. With the mew Document AI Workbench, Google said it's easier for organizations to extract information from a document based on a specific need. Organizations can now extract fields of interest. Document AI Warehouse helps organizations search and manage documents, create workflow controls and manage invoice processing and contracts.