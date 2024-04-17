Google Cloud Next 24 recap: GenAI tools for enterprises

The speed with which Google Cloud is moving to cement itself as a leader in the AI space is impressive and customers have taken notice.

It's been just eight months since the company's last event, yet there were hundreds of AI product enhancements announced last week at Google Cloud Next in Las Vegas.

Between Vertex, Google's enterprise AI platform that prioritizes openness, and BigQuery, their converged and unified data platform, it's hard to not recognize the organization's leadership in cloud data and AI.

Though there were many updates announced at the event, the major focus was on Vertex. Google continues to evolve this platform, and its openness is a core value proposition that resonates with customers.

AI model building tools Google Cloud's Model Garden provides access to over 130 enterprise-ready models, including first-party models with Gemini and Gemma, third-party models, and open source models. In this area, there were several announcements that stood out to me: Gemini 1.5 Pro is in public preview, providing up to a 1 million token context window. It can support 11 hours of audio, one hour of video, 30,000 lines of code and 700,000 words. Just massive scale.

Imagen 2.0 is now generally available. The text-to-image model provides live image support, and more importantly, watermarking to help protect customers' intellectual property.

Google and Anthropic's partnership with model support for Haiku and Sonnet, with Opus coming soon. Anthropic hasn't been shy in promoting recent benchmarks of these models and the tight integration with Google Cloud is great for both companies. Vertex AI Model Builder provides organizations with the ability to discover, tune, optimize, augment, monitor and deploy models. This is an area where Google focused on extending its machine learning operations services to give organizations greater confidence as they move from development to deployment. Prompt management is an increasingly pivotal area. We've heard a lot about prompt engineering over the last year as organizations seek more control over model outputs. Google Cloud rolled out prompt management features including version history and custom note fields for individual prompt tracking. The company also announced a feature that will be embraced by customers: side-by-side comparisons of model responses. This delivers a form of explainability where customers can evaluate response options side-by-side to compare outputs, highlight why one response outperforms another and provide certainty scores to improve accuracy.

AI Agent Builder The new Vertex AI Agent Builder had me the most excited because of the focus Google Cloud put on making generative AI (GenAI) enterprise ready. The AI Agent Builder provides developers the tools they need to rapidly build and deploy custom AI agents across several areas of the business, whether that be for customers or employees, to support creativity or code development, or enhance data analysis and improve security. It meets developers where they are in their journeys, whether that's a no-code approach, low-code approach or code-first approaches for complete control. Customers can think of this area as an extension of Vertex AI Model Builder capabilities. There was a lot of emphasis on reducing hallucinations, improving accuracy, relevancy and context, and overall, improving the reliability of GenAI by building more trust. The biggest announcement in this area was grounding with Google Search. This is a big deal because it empowers organizations to use Google Search results to ground responses. Of course, organizations will use approaches such as retrieval-augmented generation to incorporate their own enterprise data, but with this new feature, organizations are empowered to incorporate the latest data found in Google Search.