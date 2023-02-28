FTC wants vendors to stop lying about “AI-powered” products

The Federal Trade Commission issued a strong warning to vendors: stop lying about your AI.

"Some products with AI claims might not even work as advertised in the first place," Michael Atleson, a lawyer with the FTC's Division of Advertising Practices wrote in a blog post..

"Marketers should know that -- for FTC enforcement purposes -- false or unsubstantiated claims about a product's efficacy are our bread and butter," Atleson continued.

Generative AI and AI-washing The FTC warning, published on Feb. 27, comes as generative AI has exploded in popularity and marketers stretch how their products align with tools such as OpenAI's ChatGPT. "This is one of those places where there's a lot of attention on AI," said Michael Bennett, director of the education curriculum and business lead for responsible AI at Northeastern University. "Companies have been making extraordinary claims, some of them true, some of them false, since companies existed." Overextended marketing claims are not unique to the U.S. and to the marketing hype that has sprung up around ChatGPT and other new generative AI systems. A 2019 study that focused on 2,830 startups in 13 European countries marketing themselves as AI found that only 1,580 startups fit the AI definition of "computer systems that can perform tasks that usually require human intelligence." "AI-washing is rampant," said RPA2AI Research analyst Kashyap Kompella. AI-washing is when vendors lie about a product being AI-enabled or powered. "AI vendors are able to get away with these exaggerations because artificial intelligence is such a large umbrella term," he continued. "There's a joke that 'when you are fundraising it's AI, when you are hiring it's machine learning, and when you are coding its linear regression.'"