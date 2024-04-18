Infrastructure for machine learning, AI requirements, examples

IT owes its existence as a professional discipline to companies seeking to use data to gain a competitive edge. Today, organizations are awash in data, but the technology to process and analyze it often struggles to keep up with the deluge of real-time data. It isn't just the sheer volume of data that is proving to be a challenge, it's also the widely varied data types.

An explosion in unstructured data, for example, has proved to be particularly challenging for information systems that have traditionally been based on structured databases. This has sparked the development of new algorithms based on machine learning (ML) and deep learning. In turn, this has led to a need for organizations to either buy or build systems and infrastructure for ML, deep learning and AI workloads.

While the interest in ML and deep learning has been building for several years, new technologies such as ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot fuel interest in enterprise AI applications. IDC predicts that by 2025, 40% of Global 2000 organizations' IT budgets will be spent on AI-related initiatives as AI will lead as the motivator of innovation.

Enterprises undoubtedly build many of their AI- and ML-based applications in the cloud by using high-level ML and deep learning services like Amazon Comprehend or Azure OpenAI Service. But the massive amount of data required to train and feed AI algorithms, the prohibitive costs of moving data to -- and storing it in -- the cloud, and the need for real-time (or near-real-time) results, means many enterprise AI systems are deployed on private, dedicated systems.

Many such systems reside in the enterprise data center. However, AI systems also exist at the edge, necessitated by the requirement for such systems to reside near the systems that generate the data that organizations must analyze.

In preparing for an AI-enhanced future, IT must grapple with many architectural and deployment choices. Chief among these is the design and specification of AI-accelerated hardware clusters. One promising option, due to their density, scalability and flexibility, is hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) systems. While many elements of AI-optimized hardware are highly specialized, the overall design bears a strong resemblance to more ordinary hyperconverged hardware. In fact, there are HCI reference architectures that have been created for use with ML and AI.

AI requirements and core hardware elements Machine and deep learning algorithms feed on data. Data selection, collection and preprocessing, such as filtering, categorization and feature extraction, are the primary factors contributing to a model's accuracy and predictive value. Therefore, data aggregation -- consolidating data from multiple sources -- and storage are significant elements of AI applications that influence hardware design. The resources required for data storage and AI computation don't typically scale in unison. So, most system designs decouple the two, with local storage in an AI compute node designed to be large and fast enough to feed the algorithm. Popular infrastructure for ML and AI uses Most AI systems run on Linux VMs or as Docker containers. Indeed, most popular AI development frameworks and many sample applications are available as prepackaged container images from Nvidia and others. Popular applications include the following: Computer vision such as image classification, object detection (in either images or videos), image segmentation and image restoration.

Speech and natural language processing, speech recognition and language translation.

Text-to-speech synthesis.

Recommendation systems that provide ratings and suggested, personalized content or products based on prior user activity and references.

Content analysis, filtering and moderation.

Pattern recognition and anomaly detection. These have applications in a wide variety of industries, including the following examples: Fraud analysis and automated trading systems for financial services companies.

Online retail personalization and product recommendations.

Surveillance systems for physical security firms.

Geologic analysis for oil, resource extraction by gas and mining companies. Machine and deep learning algorithms require a massive number of matrix multiplication and accumulation floating-point operations. The algorithms can perform the matrix calculations in parallel, which makes ML and deep learning similar to the graphics calculations like pixel shading and ray tracing that are greatly accelerated by GPUs. However, unlike CGI graphics and imagery, ML and deep learning calculations often don't require double-precision (64-bit) or even single-precision (32-bit) accuracy. This enables a further boost in performance by reducing the number of floating-point bits used in the calculations. Early deep learning research used off-the-shelf GPU accelerator cards for the past decade. Now, companies like Nvidia have a separate product line of data center GPUs tailored to scientific and AI workloads. More recently, Nvidia announced a new line of GPUs that are specifically designed to boost generative AI performance on desktops and laptops. The company has also introduced a line of purpose-built AI supercomputers.