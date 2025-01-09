The growing role of FPGAs for accelerating AI workloads

When discussing hardware devices for AI workloads, accelerators like graphical and neural processing units often dominate the conversation. But another type of device can accelerate AI workloads: the field programmable gate array, or FPGA.

While FPGAs aren't always a better choice than GPUs or NPUs, they excel in contexts like edge computing due to their unique strengths, such as high customizability and energy efficiency. But these advantages must be balanced against downsides like programming complexity and low resource capacity.

For technical teams comparing AI hardware options, a thorough evaluation of workload requirements is critical. Only with that careful assessment can teams determine whether -- and why -- an FPGA is the right choice for their AI project.

What is an FPGA? An FPGA is an integrated circuit that users can reconfigure after manufacturing, hence the term field-programmable. This reconfigurability is the defining characteristic of FPGAs, distinguishing them from hardware devices whose internal configuration can't be meaningfully changed once shipped to customers. FPGAs achieve this flexibility by letting users change logic blocks and interconnects, which effectively means that developers can modify how the device processes data. This makes it possible to optimize the hardware for various use cases, such as minimizing latency or prioritizing energy efficiency. Typically, developers apply changes to FPGAs by writing and deploying code that configures device operations. Thus, developers don't have to change the physical hardware itself to modify how the device works; they can simply edit the software.

Advantages of using FPGAs for AI FPGAs were not originally intended for AI deployments. They were conceived decades ago to let engineers experiment with different circuit configurations without creating new physical hardware each time they wanted to modify a design. This makes FPGAs useful for hardware prototyping and situations where an application's optimal hardware configuration evolves over time as the application is changed. However, in recent years, FPGAs have also become popular as AI accelerators. AI projects can use FPGAs for two main purposes: Model development. The ability to update hardware configurations is useful during model development because model designs often change over time. With an FPGA, engineers can update hardware configurations to suit the model as the model changes.

Challenges of using FPGAs for AI While FPGAs offer some advantages for AI projects, they also present several potential challenges: Programming complexity. Programming an FPGA requires specialized tools and knowledge; it's more complicated than choosing from preset options or scripting in a common language like Python. Adding to the complexity, programming software often varies across FPGA vendor platforms. Thus, taking full advantage of FPGAs' customizability can involve a steep learning curve.

Because FPGAs are generally intended for hardware prototyping, most aren't inherently optimized for AI workloads. Engineers can find clever ways to configure FPGAs to support AI applications effectively, but these devices aren't well suited for AI out of the box. Low resource capacity. Most FPGAs are lightweight by design. While this makes them energy-efficient, it's a challenge when running AI workloads that require high amounts of processing power, as individual FPGAs can't crunch numbers quickly. Developers can distribute workloads across multiple FPGAs if a single device isn't sufficient, but that's more complicated than using a single high-capacity device or a small, powerful cluster.

Energy efficiency is not a top priority.

AI workloads are hosted in a standard data center or the cloud, with access to high-performance hardware. Consider using an FPGA in the following circumstances: The project requires low-cost, lightweight hardware.

Energy efficiency is a priority -- for example, in battery-operated devices.

The AI application will be deployed outside of conventional data centers, such as in an edge environment.