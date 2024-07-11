10 popular libraries to use for machine learning projects

Machine learning libraries offer developers and data scientists resources to build, deploy and train models that incorporate data sets to generate predictions and take specific actions. Models employ deep learning algorithms for image recognition, language processing, computer vision and data analytics. These capabilities become the basis for innovative technologies from smart robotics to AI.

Most programmers rely on libraries to develop applications for industries as diverse as manufacturing, cybersecurity, transportation, finance and healthcare. In this article, explore the evolution of ML and a survey of some of the most useful open source software (OSS) machine learning libraries available to developers.

Growth of ML libraries The use of algorithms and model training in machine learning was introduced in the 1950s. Applications at the time were minor. However, fundamental concepts that established the logic behind ML were proposed by a number of pioneering mathematicians and scientists, e.g., Alan Turing; Allen Newell and Herbert Simon; and Frank Rosenblatt. And ML gradually gained momentum over the decades as improvements in networking and compute performance enabled new innovations, such as natural language processing (NLP) and computer vision. By the 1990s, developers using languages like Pascal, Fortran and Lisp could access rapidly growing ML libraries for tools to preprocess, train and monitor models.

What is the purpose of ML libraries? Libraries, along with automation, helped eliminate complexity by providing prewritten code to accomplish multiple ML tasks. Today's libraries offer diverse tools -- i.e., code, algorithms, arrays, frameworks, etc. -- for builds and ML deployments. Machines rely on effective models to progressively learn, maturing autonomously without active mediation on the part of programmers. To that end, hundreds of different ML libraries exist that offer unique strengths and capabilities to simplify the implementation of complex algorithms and to test sophisticated models.

Getting the most out of ML libraries In general, developers should have facility in more than one language, even though most ML libraries are written in C++. This versatility can improve outcomes by enabling them to choose the language best suited to different tasks. For example, by using Python, programmers can gain advantages, such as developing AI applications, working with GPUs or accelerating overall development times. On the other hand, coding in C++ can be more effective for certain projects, such as building small neural networks or boosting model performance.



Moreover, the business and compute problems that developers are trying to solve can also dictate the most effective language to use. Other efficient languages for ML programming include JavaScript, R, Julia, Go and Java, as well as the longtime stalwarts, C and C++.