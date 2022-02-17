Automated machine learning improves project efficiency

Realizing a return on investment for data science projects often relies on data scientists' ability to fail quickly and then recover to deliver finished projects in a timely fashion. However, many of these projects take too much time and don't succeed.

Dennis Michael Sawyers, lead data scientist at SI Capital, explains in Automated Machine Learning with Microsoft Azure why companies aren't seeing the benefits of machine learning (ML) and AI projects and how they can address this issue.

ML project development has its share of difficulties Companies often equate ML projects with regular software development projects, but in fact they require different approaches. Another major difference is that with ML, you never know what data you're going to need in advance, because data sets are tested to determine the correct ones. Managers who lack a data science background often try to follow methods and timelines that are inappropriate for ML projects. Hard timelines don't work since data scientists face numerous uncertainties. Therefore, these projects don't succeed when managers don't allow adequate time and support.