4 popular machine learning certificates to get in 2023

Cloud adoption and data use are on the rise. Machine learning is a key part of the way data is being used, with many applications across various industries. With it, applications can more accurately predict outcomes without extensive programming. For data science engineers, a machine learning certification is critical; it is also a great step for other IT professionals to further or change careers.

ML certifications serve as proof that a tech professional passed an official exam that adequately tested their knowledge of the subject. A few of the most popular ML certifications are from cloud vendors, such as AWS, Google, IBM and Microsoft. Certifications from these vendors include the following:

AWS Certified Machine Learning - Specialty.

Google Cloud Professional ML Engineer.

IBM Machine Learning Professional Certificate.

Microsoft Azure Data Scientist Associate.

Each certification requires a different course of study and usually an exam. Vendors provide information on what to expect and recommended study tips and materials to prepare for each exam.