What is robotics? Robotics is a branch of engineering and computer science that involves the conception, design, manufacture and operation of robots. The objective of the robotics field is to create intelligent machines that can assist humans in a variety of ways. Robotics can take on a number of forms. A robot might resemble a human or be in the form of a robotic application, such as robotic process automation, which simulates how humans engage with software to perform repetitive, rules-based tasks. While the field of robotics and exploration of the potential uses and functionality of robots have grown substantially in the 21st century, the idea certainly isn't new.

Robotics applications Today, industrial robots, as well as many other types of robots, are used to perform repetitive tasks. They can take the form of a robotic arm, a collaborative robot (cobot), a robotic exoskeleton or traditional humanoid robots. Industrial robots and robot arms are used by manufacturers and warehouses, such as those owned by Amazon and Best Buy. To function, a combination of computer programming and algorithms, a remotely controlled manipulator, actuators, control systems -- action, processing and perception -- real-time sensors and an element of automation help to inform what a robot or robotic system does. Some additional applications for robotics include the following: Home electronics. Vacuum cleaners and lawnmowers can be programmed to automatically perform tasks without human intervention.

Types of robotics Robots are designed to perform specific tasks and operate in different environments. The following are some common types of robots used across various industries: Industrial robots. Frequently used in manufacturing and warehouse settings, these large programmable robots are transforming the supply chain by performing tasks such as welding, painting, assembling and material handling.

Machine learning in robotics Machine learning and robotics intersect in a field known as robot learning. Robot learning is the study of techniques that enable a robot to acquire new knowledge or skills through ML algorithms. Some applications that have been explored by robot learning include grasping objects, object categorization and even linguistic interaction with a human peer. Learning can happen through self-exploration or guidance from a human operator. To learn, intelligent robots must accumulate facts through human input or sensors. Then, the robot's processing unit compares the newly acquired data with previously stored information to predict the best course of action based on the data it has acquired. However, it's important to understand that a robot can only solve problems that it's built to solve. It doesn't have general analytical abilities. Some examples of current applications of machine learning in robotics include the following: Computer vision. Robots can perceive, identify and navigate their environments with the help of machine vision, which uses ML algorithms and sensors. Computer vision is used in a wide range of settings, including manufacturing procedures, such as material inspection and pattern and signature recognition.

The pros and cons of robotics Robotic systems are coveted in many industries because they can increase accuracy, reduce costs and increase safety for human beings. Common advantages of robotics include the following: Safety. Safety is arguably one of robotics' greatest benefits, as many dangerous or unhealthy environments no longer require the human element. Examples include the nuclear industry, space, defense and maintenance. With robots or robotic systems, workers can avoid exposure to hazardous chemicals and even limit psychosocial and ergonomic health risks.

There's always a risk of robotic devices getting hacked or hijacked, especially if they're being used for defense and security purposes. Power requirements. Robots consume a lot of energy and constant power to operate. Regular upkeep and maintenance are also needed to keep them in good working condition. Although robots can perform certain tasks better than humans, they also have their shortcomings.