What is a smart factory?

A smart factory is a highly digitized and connected production facility that relies on smart manufacturing. Thought to be the so-called factory of the future and still in its infancy, the concept of the smart factory is considered an important outcome of the fourth industrial revolution, or Industry 4.0.

Used by manufacturing companies, a smart factory works by employing technology such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, analytics, big data and the internet of things (IoT). It can run largely autonomously with the ability to self-correct at the edge.

Characteristics of a smart factory The defining characteristics of a smart factory are visibility, connectivity and autonomy. Factories have long relied on automation, but smart factories take this concept much further and can run without much human intervention. Through the use of modern technologies, smart factory systems can learn and adapt in near real time or real time, enabling factories to be far more flexible than those of the past.

Smart factory technology and processes Extensive use of IoT sensors and devices connects machines and enables visibility into their condition as well as into factory processes, creating an industrial internet of things (IIoT). Increasingly sophisticated analytics and applications based on AI and machine learning handle many of the routine tasks, freeing up people to focus on handling exceptions and making higher-level decisions. Robots are expected to populate smart factories for routine work, working alongside people. Smart factories rely on smart manufacturing, which connects the plant to other entities in the digital supply network, enabling more effective supply chain management. They also rely on digital manufacturing, which uses a digital twin to connect a product digitally at all stages in its lifecycle. IIoT infrastructure components include the IoT or edge gateway, sensors, actuators and edge nodes. In addition, production machines can be used in the local network of a manufacturing execution system to receive orders, report progress, access work instructions, and interact with quality and traceability systems. Plant floor workers can more readily see important information such as instructions, schedules, quality data, inventory status and demand changes. In the vision of a fully connected smart factory, each facility is linked to the others, and the entire enterprise is linked across departments as well as externally to customers and suppliers. In this way, companies can monitor needs and activities, and collaboration is enabled across the extended enterprise to increase speed and efficiency. Faster connection speeds, data processing closer to the data source, and technologies such as IoT sensors and robotics enable factories to become smarter and operate with greater independence, if not autonomously, at the edge of the network.