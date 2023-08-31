Generative AI in business: Fast uptake, earmarked funding

Generative AI became a household word in late 2022 and has since seen mass adoption. Millions of consumers already use generative AI, and businesses are exploring how they can employ the technology for competitive advantage. This wave of artificial intelligence presents a paradox: On the one hand, it's intuitive enough for people to grasp with little or no training. On the other hand, its potential uses -- and abuses -- are such that organizations face considerable learning curves and deployment challenges.

To better understand the business implications of this high-profile technology, TechTarget’s Enterprise Strategy Group surveyed 670 technology and business decision-makers working with generative AI in their organizations. The global survey canvassed C-level executives, directors, managers and staff, among other professionals.

The resulting report, "Beyond the GenAI Hype: Real-world Investments, Use Cases and Concerns," quantifies generative AI's wide and early acceptance among businesses. In this interview, Mike Leone, principal analyst of analytics and AI at Enterprise Strategy Group, discussed the technology's adoption status, funding commitment and broad stakeholder ecosystem.

What do you see as the key takeaways from the research?

Mike Leone: We're seeing broad industry adoption: 54% of organizations will have generative AI adopted in the next 12 months. That might be the fastest enterprise technology adoption rate in my lifetime.

The alarming part about that? Because organizations are putting pressure on different business units to use and leverage this technology, they need to make tradeoffs in how they're approaching it. So, it's actually introducing a fair amount of risk in the organization, whether it's compliance, privacy, governance, security, etc. Organizations are starting to take firmer stances and establish guidance and frameworks when it comes to those items, but because of the pressure to innovate and accelerate GenAI initiatives, we're actually seeing them have to backpedal a little bit.

So, while the rate of enterprise adoption shows this isn't hype, it's still introducing a fair amount of risk.

'Shadow AI' in a broad stakeholder ecosystem Another component is really around the stakeholder ecosystem. Traditionally, leveraging AI will come from somebody on the technical side. Maybe it's somebody within the data science team, or maybe even someone in IT that's leading the charge. What we're seeing now with generative AI is that line-of-business leaders, or just business folks in general, are being empowered to leverage this GenAI technology. Vendors are making it so easy to adopt this technology using pre-trained models with a prompt front-end like ChatGPT, or managed services that enable self-service and take the guesswork out of the underlying infrastructure and/or data management components. Seventy-eight percent of people like you and I are leveraging generative AI for personal use. That's a massive number. That's a huge risk from a shadow AI standpoint. Mike LeonePrincipal analyst, analytics and AI, Enterprise Strategy Group When it comes to decision-making on what to do and when to do it, it's not just data teams, it's not just IT. It's business leaders. It's developers. It's virtually everyone within an organization that has a computer. It's folks in sales and folks in marketing. That broad stakeholder ecosystem is really interesting, because a lot of those business folks are not involving the folks on the technical sides. Seventy-eight percent of people like you and I are leveraging generative AI for personal use. That's a massive number. That's a huge risk from a shadow AI standpoint. The flip side: Only 36% of organizations have implemented any policies that prevent or limit the use of AI. The scale is tipped in significant favor of personal use and almost forgetting about compliance, privacy and security in some cases. That really needs to balance out. Nearly 80% of respondents employ generative AI for personal use.