Century Health, Nimbus Health curate EHR pulmonary disease datasets

Last month tech startup Century Health said it would integrate electronic health records from pulmonary care provider Nimbus Health with its artificial intelligence-powered clinical data platform.

The goal of the partnership is to develop real-world datasets for respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Century Health, which keeps updated registries in areas such as neurology, immunology and respiratory diseases, will curate data on tens of thousands of pulmonary patients.

The datasets will allow pulmonary care providers to gain insights into disease progression and treatment outcomes, potentially speeding up development of new therapeutics, the companies said.

Meanwhile, pharmaceutical companies can use the data to gain insights on treatment patterns, adherence, exacerbation rates and comparative effectiveness studies. The data will allow pharmaceutical companies to learn about how well interventions help clinical practices.

"By collaborating with Century Health, we can actively contribute to research that drives new therapies and care models, while our clinical teams remain focused on delivering exceptional care to the tens of thousands of pulmonary patients who rely on us," Nimbus Health CEO Clay Spence said.

The research also helps drive progress in respiratory medicine amid a challenging environment for medical research funding, Spence added.

Integrated clinical data platforms and EHRs Real-world data is crucial to drug discovery and development, and a lack of structured data can impede these efforts. In addition, EHR systems bring heterogeneity, or inconsistencies in data formats. Century Health specializes in transforming fragmented EHR data into structured, actionable insights. Its clinical data platform integrates with EHR applications from companies that include AdvancedMD, eClinicalWorks, MDLand, NextGen and Nextech. Tools such as direct FHIR API integrations and robotic process automation enable Century Health's platform to support multiple EHR platforms. "Century Health integrates its platform directly with EHRs, ingesting both structured data and unstructured clinical notes through secure data pipelines that pull in refreshed data every month," explains Vish Srivastava, the company's cofounder and CEO. "The platform applies rigorous de-identification protocols to ensure HIPAA compliance and patient privacy, transforming raw EHR records into de-identified, research-grade datasets."