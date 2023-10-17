Responsibilities of the CDO As a C-level senior executive, the chief digital officer helps a company set and execute digital initiatives that will monetize data, drive digital revenue, improve customer experience (CX) and employee engagement, optimize operations and create new business value. Responsibilities include the following: Lead digital transformation efforts across the entire organization.

Set and implement digital strategy by working with cross-functional partners to transition from traditional to digital processes.

Break down data silos, promote a digital culture and build a digital business technology platform.

Monetize digital data collected from multiple sources by using advanced technologies.

Implement data analytics into business processes.

Ensure business intelligence systems meet organizational requirements.

Develop fact-based metrics to determine the ROI of digital efforts.

Support the development and marketing of new products and services.

Grow and nurture brand loyalty on social networks and online communities.

Determine key influencers and empower them with tools to promote branding and corporate messages.

Uncover new digital business opportunities and develop revenue streams.

Build relationships externally with vendors, startups and third-party stakeholders.

Keep pace with market innovation to maintain a fresh digital strategy. Digital technologies, such as big data, the cloud, AI, automation, IoT, mobile, social media, and augmented and virtual reality, form the backbone of digital strategies. A deep technology background isn't required of chief digital officers, but they must understand how these digital technologies drive value, particularly by improving and enhancing the CX. The first wave of CDOs often came from the marketing, sales and customer service ranks. That's where the power of social media to shape a company's brand or the need for an omnichannel customer strategy was typically better understood than in the IT ranks. Today's chief digital officer is a visionary who spearheads digital transformation efforts. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, enterprises are gauging the extent of technology change associated with digital transformation and accelerating their efforts to digitally transform. To do this, they're increasingly turning to chief digital officers who possess business strategy and technology backgrounds.

Chief digital officer skills and qualifications Though still considered a fledgling role, the chief digital officer has achieved C-level status in many organizations as companies see a greater urgency to pursue digital transformation. In addition to technical know-how and familiarity with advanced technologies, today's CDO might have a business, marketing or public relations background; extensive management experience; and strong communication, collaborative and storytelling skills to drive the enormous task of digital innovation, strategy and transformation companywide. LinkedIn posted a sample CDO position description that includes the following qualifications: Five to seven years of experience in a similar role designing and launching digital platforms.

Proven track record of leading successful digital transformation projects.

Understanding of core business processes and associated technical solutions.

An innovative and disruptive mindset, constantly looking forward.

Experience managing and leading a digital team.

Proven influencing and collaboration skills.

Advanced degree in business, technology or engineering.

Who does the chief digital officer report to? The CDO role, including the job definition, responsibilities and level of importance, can vary widely from one organization to another. It's also relatively new to some businesses. Given that, the CDO could report to the chief executive officer (CEO), chief operating officer (COO), chief financial officer (CFO), chief technology officer (CTO), chief information officer (CIO) or even the chief marketing officer (CMO). For example, when the chief digital officer fulfills a more visionary role that drives the company's digital future, the CDO might report to the CEO or COO, with other C-level executives reporting to the chief digital officer. Companies that need to introduce new technologies into their financial services processes might have the CDO report to the CFO. In cases requiring technical decisions on products and services, the CDO might report to the CTO. If digital transformation focuses on IT-related processes, the CDO might report to the CIO. In companies striving to analyze customer buying patterns and improve customer experiences, the CDO might report to the CMO. Consensus among experts suggests that the CDO's authority should at least be on par with other C-suite executives to maintain influence and achieve success.

Who needs a chief digital officer? Companies in the market for a chief digital officer should take stock of their digital risks and opportunities and the ability of current leadership to develop and launch an effective digital business model. Researchers from MIT Sloan School of Management have recommended that companies ask themselves the following questions about their digital capabilities: What is the level of digital threat facing your organization? (Who are your new online competitors? How do you compare with the digital leader in your industry?)

If your business model is under threat, what is the right digital model for your company? (Do you focus on operational efficiency or CX?)

What is your competitive advantage in the digital era? (Loyal customers? Large stores of data collected over the years?)

How can the digital era help your company? (Does mobile give you a new way to connect to customers? Can IoT be used to improve customer service? How can AI optimize product recommendations?)

What do you need to develop to deliver on digital dexterity? (Should you partner with other companies or industries? Build your analytics capability?)

Do you have the leadership skills in place to achieve this?

Chief digital officer vs. CIO vs. CTO The CDO, CIO and CTO all play direct roles in digital transformation. Traditionally, the chief information officer has focused on running an organization's internal IT infrastructure and services. The CTO keeps abreast of emerging technologies, manages client relations, and creates policies and procedures that use technology to improve products and services delivered to customers. The chief digital officer role was created to be more outward-focused, looking at the people, processes and technology needed to create digital advantages and improve the CX. Over time, there has been a blurring of the role of the CIO with those of the CTO and CDO. In fact, the CDO is sometimes referred to as chief digital information officer. For that matter, the blurred lines can extend to chief data officers and chief analytics officers when defining their roles. Depending on the industry and the size of the company, many of these roles might be combined into one title. In practice, companies are finding that converting from an analog to a digital business model in the digital age means dealing with legacy systems and applications that must be integrated, modernized or discarded. Technology expertise is increasingly seen as important to developing an effective digital strategy, resulting in a shift in job requirements for chief digital officer positions. In addition, businesses are realizing that building a digital advantage isn't a one-person job but an enterprise-wide strategic planning process. It requires expertise and input from executives across the C-suite as well as managerial and employee ranks.

Salary of the chief digital officer The average compensation of a chief digital officer in the U.S. varies widely, depending on the responsibilities associated with this diverse, expanding and evolving role. The location of the job is also a factor in determining salary. ZipRecuiter lists a CDO's average annual salary in the U.S. at about $185,000, with a range between $168,500 and $241,000. Salary.com lists the average annual salary as higher, at about $215,000, with a range between $190,000 and $235,000. Payscale reports the average annual base salary at about $203,000 plus bonuses. All salaries are accurate at time of writing.