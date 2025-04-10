What is digital disruption?

Digital disruption is the change that occurs when new digital technologies and business models affect the value proposition of existing goods and services. The rapid increase in the use of mobile devices for personal use and work, a shift sometimes referred to as the consumerization of IT, has increased the potential for digital disruption across many industries.

Generally, digital disruption happens after a digital innovation, such as big data, machine learning, the internet of things or the bring-your-own-device movement.

Digital innovation then affects how customer expectations and behaviors evolve, causing organizations to shift how they create products and services, produce marketing material, and evaluate feedback. This shift in digital strategy can occur on an individual, organizational, industry or societal level.

Digital disruption vs. disruptive technology The term digital disruption is often misused to describe any product involving digital technology or the use of digitization to better compete against marketplace peers. It is often confused with disruptive technology, a term coined by Harvard Business School professor Clayton M. Christensen to describe a new technology that displaces an established technology.

Examples of digital disruption A few examples of digital disruption include the following: The digital camera business disrupted the industry of film photography and photo processing.

The subscription economy business model used by companies such as Amazon, Hulu and Netflix disrupted the media and entertainment industries by changing how content is accessed by customers and monetized by advertisers.

Freemium products from companies like Spotify, LinkedIn or Dropbox, which allow users to sample a basic product with the option to pay for the full offer, emphasized the importance of developing a well-known brand behind a product or service.

On-demand services such as Uber have disrupted more traditional services like taxis.

The rise of electronic reading has redefined the print and publication industry.