Mitigating risk as healthcare supply chain attacks prevail

Healthcare supply chain attacks have the potential to disrupt care and operations across the healthcare system through just one successful infiltration. The single points of failure that exist across the sector make the risk of supply chain attacks even greater.

"The bad guys have figured out that if they can hit this small supplier who's a single-source supplier in a particular region, they could cause a lot of impact to the healthcare sector more broadly and maximize their payoffs downstream," said Errol Weiss, chief security officer of the Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Health-ISAC)."It's definitely different from what we were seeing before."

Mitigating supply chain attacks requires healthcare organizations to maintain strong, security-minded relationships with their critical suppliers, beginning at the contract stage. Tabletop exercises, response and recovery plans, and a focus on cyber resilience can help health IT security leaders mitigate the risks of this pervasive threat.

Exploring the prevalence of healthcare supply chain attacks Several healthcare supply chain attacks caused disruptions to healthcare systems around the world in 2024. For example, in April 2024, BlackSuit ransomware actors targeted Octapharma, a blood plasma provider, resulting in the closure of more than 190 plasma donation centers in the U.S. as well as disruptions in the European Union. In June 2024, the QiLin ransomware gang attacked pathology provider Synnovis, forcing several London hospitals to reschedule operations and cancel thousands of appointments in the weeks following the attack. In July 2024, Florida-based blood supplier OneBlood suffered a ransomware attack that resulted in a software outage that affected inventory availability, forcing hospitals to activate critical blood shortage protocols. These attacks were the basis of an August 2024 joint threat bulletin by the Health-ISAC and the American Hospital Association (AHA) that warned members of the prevalence of supply chain attacks perpetrated by Russian cyberthreat actors. "These ransomware incidents demonstrate how catastrophic failures can occur in healthcare delivery when mission-critical and life-critical suppliers are attacked. For healthcare delivery organizations (HDOs), hospitals and health systems, these attacks had massive impacts to patient care because the entities that were attacked provided mission-critical services to a multitude of healthcare providers, including hospitals, ambulances and medical clinics," the bulletin stated. "The physical supply chain disruptions caused by these attacks highlight the potential for cascading impacts to patient care as a result of disrupting niche, critical healthcare suppliers." The healthcare sector also saw widespread disruptions in February 2024, when the Change Healthcare cyberattack occurred, raising concerns about third-party risk management and exemplifying what can happen when a vendor that serves a specific function for healthcare customers across the country goes down. These events show that whether a cyberattack causes physical supply chain delays or digital disruptions, it can still affect patient care and operations.