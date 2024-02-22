10 skills CIO job candidates need in 2024

Skilled and savvy IT leaders never go out of fashion. But what "skilled" means does change with the times.

Today, organizational investments in technologies such as AI and the pace of digital transformation across many industries significantly influences requirements for the CIO job role in 2024. This, in turn, means job seekers need new skills and can communicate effectively about the ones they already have.

"CIOs are pivotal in driving and managing technological innovation within organizations," said Michael Butts, CEO and founder at Burtch Works, an IT executive recruiter. "The demand for strategic, forward-thinking CIOs is likely to grow in tandem with the continued evolution of the fourth industrial revolution."

Security, AI and automation are driving CIO skill demands The last few years have seen nonstop change, from increasing reliance on digital connectivity and an exponential increase in attendant information security issues. Moreover, generative AI landed on the public consciousness, remote and hybrid work held momentum, and hiring grew more difficult. All these issues plus many more have had a major impact on IT needs. Corporate boards are driving a great deal of interest in CIO hiring right now, said Somer Hackley, founder and CEO at Distinguished Search, an IT executive recruiter. Board members are facing new reporting requirements and, therefore, want greater confidence that their cybersecurity teams and processes are in order. "This is more than hiring an excellent CISO," Hackley said. "They're looking for a CIO who has a seat at the table assessing business risk." In addition, many organizations want leaders who can apply automation and AI to the business. "One CIO said to me that 'if you haven't yet already done automation in a big way, then you've lost your competitive advantage.' This can be anything from driving quality output, creating a higher level of customer engagement using AI or embedding AI in products," Hackley said. Some organizations are looking for IT leaders who can help them move their product portfolio to the cloud. That requires the re-architecture of precious assets or assets ingrained in business process, Hackley said. On the other hand, some corporate execs are also unhappy with the rising costs of cloud computing. They often look for CIOs to maintain operational oversight, leaning into this more than they have historically done. To that point, organizations want CIOs who are aligned to business strategies, Hackley said. There is an expectation now more than ever that they earned a seat at the table with the CEO and the company's leadership.

CIO pay continues to climb, but always tied to location and industry A higher salary comes with the increased tech and business responsibility, but to what extent varies by several factors. Candidates often go into their prepared monologue, chronologically talking through their background, but those aren't the people who stand out. Somer HackleyFounder and CEO, Distinguished Search Skilled CIOs typically earn between $210,000 to 450,000 in salary depending on the size of company and industry, Butts said. A 10% to 25% incentive bonus is also common. In some cases, a long-term incentive plan might also be available that aligns with company performance and has a four- to five-year vesting schedule. But several factors influence that. The CIO pay is highly dependent on the organization size, location and industry, Hackley said. "CIO means different things depending on who you ask," Hackley says. "I've seen CIO and CTO searches that pay upwards of $2 million, others that pay $550,000, and others still that pay a low base but with higher equity. It's all over the place."