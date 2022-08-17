New Amazon File Cache service takes on CTERA, Nasuni

A forthcoming data caching service from AWS pits the market's largest cloud service provider against numerous hybrid storage vendors as it seeks to further lock users exclusively into its cloud ecosystem.

Amazon File Cache, a new service showcased at AWS Storage Day 2022 on Aug. 10, aims to bring hybrid cloud workloads deeper into the AWS ecosystem. The service creates a temporary, high performance storage scratch pad in an AWS cloud region set by the user and enables faster access and write speeds to NFS and S3 object data.

The service mimics the promise and technology of similar object storage systems using a file system frontend such as Nasuni, Wasabi and CTERA, noted Dave Raffo, a senior analyst at Evaluator Group, but it lacks some of the features that simplify setup and use.

"The difference is, those [vendors] have their own file systems, whereas with this you already need to use another NAS file system or on-premises file system," Raffo said. "It's adding caching to a file system whereas the others are an all-in-one complete file storage program."

Cache and release The Amazon File Cache service is still in development but expected to be generally available before the end of the year, according to an Amazon spokesperson. The service will be priced according to capacity and performance demands, like other AWS services, and can use data located in both on-premises file servers or object storage in the AWS cloud. Target industries for the service include media and entertainment or firms which make use of computer assisted drawings and renderings, both of which generate massive files and often involve multi-user collaboration. Unlike other object storage services, AWS has no plans to support more advanced features such as file locking for collaboration. Data moving through the service isn't expected to be stored for extended periods and those advanced features can be implemented using Amazon Lambda, executives said. At launch, the AWS service will be available in all regions and supports NFSv3 file storage or S3 object storage, both de-facto standards for on-premises and cloud storage services. AWS will continue to sell other file services with similar feature sets, such as FSx for NetApp OnTap.