Toyota outage shows not all backup failures are ransomware

Ransomware attacks have become a major cause of enterprise IT outages, resulting in lost time, data and money. But traditional infrastructure failures still loom large.

Toyota Motor Corporation shuttered more than a dozen manufacturing facilities in Japan for a day late last month after a malfunction in its production order system, according to a press release. Toyota was quick to state the outage was due to technical difficulties and not by a cyber attack, which caused a similar one-day stoppage in 2022 when a supplier was attacked.

Toyota, which declined further comment, said in a prepared statement that an error occurred during server maintenance on Aug. 27, resulting in insufficient disk space for a database system. Backup servers, which were part of the production system, replicated the error and were made inaccessible as well. The system was taken offline Aug. 28 and restored the following day, alongside operations, after "data was moved to systems with a larger capacity."

"These are multi-billion-dollar companies. You'd think they'd have backups all over the place," said Ray Lucchesi, president and founder of Silverton Consulting.

These sorts of common outages have existed for as long as IT has been a profession. But the escalating frequency of cyber attacks can make the public and C-suite assume any downtime is from a hack, said Dave Raffo, an analyst at Futurum Group. The damage a cyber attack can have on an organization legally, financially or reputationally requires effective notification. Companies investing in cyber defenses and reinforcements also shouldn't forget their backup basics, he added.

"When people hear about glitches now, they think it's a cyber attack," Raffo said. "This stuff is not infallible. There are no guarantees. The important thing is how quickly you can recover from it."