Why Massachusetts' data breach reports are so high

In 2021, Massachusetts reported 2,488 data breaches, the most incidents reported to the attorney general in one year since it started recording and disclosing the data in 2007.

Of all the U.S. states that publicly reported their data breach notifications in 2021, that was by far the highest. The next closest state to that mark was New Hampshire, with 1,127 reported data breaches.

That 2,488 figure is not entirely an outlier for Massachusetts, as it has reported over 1,800 annual data breaches in eight of the last nine years, including 2,002 in 2016 and 2,188 in 2020.

There are several explanations as to why these figures seem so high compared to other states. In Massachusetts, every data breach that impacts even one resident of the state must be reported to the director of the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation (OCABR) and the attorney general, while other states set minimum requirements for notifications that the government receives.

California, for example, reported about 300 data security breaches in 2021, but all those breaches listed on the attorney general's website have a minimum required number of California residents that were impacted at 500. About one-third of Massachusetts' breaches impacted just one individual residing in the state.

Another important note about how Massachusetts reports its data breaches is that it includes both electronic and paper breaches, while other states generally report only cyber incidents. Each year, "paper" data breaches account for 150-250 of the incidents that are published by the state.

However, this still leaves a large quantity of electronic breaches that impact the residents of Massachusetts. Overall, the annual number of potential victims of these breaches in Massachusetts is often over 1,000,000, with 2017 getting as high as 3,377,646.

Many of the data breach notification reports published by the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation are incidents in which just a single resident was impacted.

These figures are usually raised by national incidents that impacted many Massachusetts residents, like the 2021 T-Mobile attack (1,044,774 residents) or the 2017 Equifax data breach that exposed the data for 2,982,421 consumers in the state.

While the figures in recent years have been affected by large national breaches and Massachusetts' particular rules on data breach reporting vary from other states' rules, there is a consistent upward trend of reported data breaches impacting the state's residents. But the different regulatory requirements state-to-state present a confusing picture to both consumers and companies impacted by breaches.

Data breach notifications across the country Overall, the U.S. is at a strange point in terms of how data breaches have to be reported by a company. All companies must follow the same general practice: If a customer's information is exposed or stolen by an unauthorized individual, the customer must be informed. When they are informed, and who else gets that same notification, however, are entirely up to the state governments of the individual victims. Heidi Shey, a principal analyst at Forrester Research, told SearchSecurity that while companies may not want to release data breach notifications and may not have to, it can be an important stepping stone in their public reception. "Breach notifications could really be an opportunity for companies, because oftentimes people just think of it as a legal obligation. They have to do it for compliance, or they're afraid if they don't, they're going to get fined and all of that," Shey said. "But I think if companies sort of take a step back and take a moment to think about understanding do it right, it's really a chance to build customer trust." However, the cost of data breaches and the notification and reporting process for them can be heavy. Rita Heimes, general counsel and chief privacy officer for the International Association of Privacy Professionals, said the potential cost of data breach notifications for companies can add up quickly. "Without question, compliance with different data breach notification laws can be expensive and complicated. It cannot -- should not -- be done without engaging outside counsel," Heimes said. "Many law firms have built relatively efficient systems for evaluating which states' laws are triggered by an information security incident -- including determining whether the incident even qualifies as a breach under a state's particular legal definition. And these systems also help keep up with myriad data breach notification requirements." Shey also mentioned the support systems that third parties can provide for companies who need to report data breaches but may not be fully prepared to. "There are service providers that can help do this. Equifax is a breach response service that can do some of this; Kroll is another example; Experian does this as well," Shey said. "These are major service providers that companies would turn to, to help them facilitate that kind of notification. These providers will help stand up a call center for you to field questions. They'll be the ones responsible for doing the actual mailings, the notifications to people as well or set up a website for you. There's different ways to go about it, but services providers come into play." With large companies that have customer data from multiple states, they may not have to send one state government the same amount of information on a breach that they send another. Depending on the home state of the consumers in question, a company may not have to inform national consumer reporting agencies at all, even if thousands of individuals have potentially had their data stolen. In Georgia, for example, the only time a company must report a data breach to a national agency or credit bureau is if more than 10,000 Georgians were impacted. If a local bank in Savannah were breached and 9,999 customers had their information stolen, they would be the only ones that the bank would have to tell about it. On the other side of the data breach notification spectrum are states like Massachusetts, which keep close tabs on data breaches that impact their residents, take note of every reported breach, no matter the scale, and have different qualifications for when national agencies should get involved. A spokesperson for Massachusetts' OCABR said in a statement to SearchSecurity the office monitors breach submission reports every business day. "The information on these notification reports is provided by the reporting person or agency when they submit their notice of data breach," the spokesperson said. "Additionally, and pursuant to M.G.L. Chapter 93H, section 3, the Office makes 'available electronic copies of the sample notice sent to consumers on its website and posts such notice within 1 business day upon receipt from the person that experienced a breach of security.'" Other states similar to Massachusetts, in terms of the number of residents that need to be impacted, are Montana and Maryland, which require all data breaches that impact their residents reported to the state government. Some states, like New York and Maine, require that the attorney general receives all notifications, but there is a minimum requirement to get national consumer reporting agencies involved.