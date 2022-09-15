Transparency, disclosure key to fighting ransomware

The profitability of cybercrime and the ease with which it can be executed means both public and private organizations need to not only remain vigilant in their security strategies but also be transparent about the types of attacks they're fighting against.

Ransomware is rampant, and organizations need to become comfortable discussing failures and successes with security technology peers and the government to help anticipate and prevent future attacks, according to cybersecurity experts speaking at Wednesday's online Data Security Summit hosted by Rubrik, a data backup vendor.

Current and former officials from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), CIA and Interpol all agreed that cybercrime remains underreported by organizations, resulting in a lack of data for security agencies to draw from.

Criminal organizations and nation states engaging in cyberattacks are gaining new information and capabilities daily, said Chris Krebs, a partner at the Krebs Stamos Group consulting firm in Washington D.C. and a former CISA director.

"We have to continue developing our approach as the old tricks of the trade are not going to necessarily work tomorrow," he said. "We are facing intelligent adversaries that are getting an incredible amount of [exercises in] every day."

International Plunder Machines Krebs outlined three reasons ransomware attacks occur. First, networks are misconfigured and extremely vulnerable, resulting in exposed and simple-to-hack targets. Second, data acquired from ransomware or other cyberattacks has become easily monetized through cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin. Third, more safe havens for cybercriminals have been established along geopolitical lines in nations such as Russia, Iran and North Korea. Chris Krebs Chris Krebs "You're seeing this spread throughout the world because it pays," Krebs said. "There's a profit motive here, and until we disrupt at least two -- if not all three -- legs, we're going to continue seeing it happen." The U.S. government and other nations have had some success in splintering cybercriminal gangs by infiltrating the groups and breaking the fragile alliance among thieves and their partner organizations, Krebs said. Ironically, those same nation state safe havens have also fractured along national and ethnic lines, most notably with the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. But the hyper fixation by government cybercrime teams on so-called big picture attacks from other nations misses some of the smaller attacks on local school systems or mom-and-pop businesses, Krebs said. "You really have to meet partners where they are," he said. "Not everybody has a super, high-speed security team and a full blown CISO shop and all that. … You have to speak in terms that they can understand, where they can take action in a meaningful and easy-to-do way."