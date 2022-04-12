Synopsys: Enterprises struggling with open source software

While nearly every enterprise environment contains open source applications, organizations are still struggling to properly manage the code, according to a report by Synopsys.

The 2022 Open Source Security and Risk Analysis (OSSRA) report revealed the sheer volume of open source software used by enterprises across a variety of industries, as well as challenges with out-of-date code and high-risk vulnerabilities such as Log4Shell. While problems with visibility and prioritization persist, the report highlighted improvements in a few areas, most notably an increasing awareness of open source software.

To compile the report, the Synopsys Cybersecurity Research Center and Black Duck Audit Services examined findings from more than 2,400 commercial codebases across 17 industries. While analysis determined that 97% of the codebases contained open source software, a breakdown by industry showed four contained open source in 100% of their codebases. The affected areas were in computer hardware and semiconductors, cybersecurity, energy and clean tech and the internet of things.

"Even the sector with the lowest percentage -- healthcare, health tech, life sciences -- had 93%, which is still very high," the report said.

Additionally, the report found 78% of the code within codebases was also open source. Tim Mackey, principal security strategist at Synopsys Cybersecurity, contributed to the report and told SearchSecurity he was not surprised by the high percentage. It tracks with the last four or five years, during which more than two-thirds of the code within codebases was open source. In 2020, it was 75%. While the usage of open source software does vary by industry, Mackey said it is just the way the world works.

"I suspect that … [we'll] probably creep into the 80s over time, but we're nearing the bifurcation of propriety and custom versus open source for most industries," he said.

The 2022 Synopsys OSSR report provides statistics on open source software used within a variety of enterprises.

One aspect that has accelerated the pace of innovation over the last 10 years is how developers can focus on unique value propositions and features for employers. From there, Mackey said they can access libraries that do the foundational work. The challenge, he said, is that a development team will follow a different set of security rules and release criteria for open source software.

While it can be beneficial that anyone can examine the source code, Mackey said in practice most people just focus on what it does, download it and use it. Therein lies the risk for companies.

With all the open source that's powering our modern world, that makes it a prime target for being an attack vector. Tim MackeyPrincipal security strategist, Synopsys Cybersecurity

"So, with all the open source that's powering our modern world, that makes it a prime target for being an attack vector," he said.