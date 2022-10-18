Python vulnerability highlights open source security woes

Remediation efforts for a 15-year-old unpatched Python vulnerability have raised questions around open source security after one company took on the immense task itself.

Cybersecurity vendor Trellix spent the last month releasing fixes for CVE-2007-4559, a Python vulnerability in the programming language's tarfile module that affected more than 300,000 open source repositories. Trellix researcher Kasimir Schulz stumbled upon the bug earlier this year and initially believed it was a new vulnerability. However, Schulz later discovered it was an existing Python vulnerability that had never been patched.

While the flaw was assigned a CVE when it was originally discovered in 2007 and given a medium-severity CVSS score of 6.8, Trellix researchers discovered that it was easier to exploit than initially thought and could lead to code execution, increasing its priority as a threat.

The rediscovery of CVE-2007-4559 -- and the struggles to patch it -- also highlighted larger open source security issues for projects such as the Python Software Foundation (PSF) that rely on volunteers to develop, maintain and patch the software. What happens when a project's volunteers can't reach a consensus on how to handle a reported vulnerability? And what happens when those volunteers depart the project?

How CVE-2007-4559 fell through the cracks Lars Gustäbel, a former PSF volunteer, was lead on the Python vulnerability 15 years ago and even proposed a fix in 2014. However, he left PSF in 2019 amid an ongoing Python tarfile patch discussion that appears to have fallen by the wayside with his departure. In a public GitHub thread from 2007 that discussed the Python tarfile vulnerability, Gustäbel said that "after careful consideration" he and a fellow PSF maintainer decided the flaw did not warrant a security issue. Instead of patching, PSF provided warning documentation that stated it could be "dangerous to extract archives from untrusted sources." "In principle, I still stand by that statement," Gustäbel said in an email to TechTarget Editorial. "However, this is no trivial matter, and there are many facets to it." He provided additional context in a blog post last week, noting that he dismissed the first bug report in 2007 and proposed a patch for discussion in the Python bug tracker in 2014. "At that time, it seemed to me that this was not the way most of the people wanted the problem to be fixed. The discussion instantly died down, so there was no clear vote and the patch was never implemented," Gustäbel wrote in the blog post. "In 2018, the discussion about the patch was resumed, but due to time constraints I was no longer able to participate. I had increasing difficulty fulfilling my role as tarfile maintainer. Therefore, in 2019 I gave up my position as maintainer." The GitHub thread shows that Gustäbel's proposed patch received no responses in 2014. While the discussion about the patch resumed in 2018, and several volunteers expressed support for the effort and even made revisions to the patch, participation in the discussion dwindled, and the patch was never released. Amid inquiries about the status of the patch in 2019, one Python developer replied, "There was progress made as described on this issue, but there is yet work to be done, and no-one seems to be taking this upon themselves at the moment." While Gustäbel emphasized that he no longer works with PSF and does not speak for the organization and its developers, he wrote that "the claims that there is a security vulnerability in the tarfile module that has been ignored for 15 years are somewhat exaggerated and out of context." In addition, Gustäbel addressed many concerns from Schulz's report last month that documented higher risks for the Python vulnerability. In his opinion, the flaw "does not show a security vulnerability in the tarfile module but instead in the Spyder IDE," an open source development environment for Python programming. Trellix researchers demonstrated how an attacker could exploit the Python flaw for remote code execution using that environment. Trellix researchers demonstrate how to exploit the Python vulnerability remotely to compromise an instance of Spyder IDE, an open source development environment for Python programming. "Both the tarfile and the pickle modules are used in ways they are not supposed to be used and that are strongly discouraged in the documentation," Gustäbel wrote in the blog post. Despite Trellix's new research on CVE-2007-4559, Gustäbel's proposed patch has yet to be released. The GitHub thread shows no new discussions about the proposed patch since Trellix published its report last month. It's unclear what action PSF will ultimately take, if any, for the Python vulnerability. Victor Stinner, a Python developer with PSF, told TechTarget Editorial last month that there was a proposal, first introduced in 2017, to "add an option to opt in for more secure behavior," but that it had not been implemented. According to the GitHub thread on the proposed change, the opt-in feature was discussed at length over the last several weeks, but still has not been deployed.