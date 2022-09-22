15-year-old Python vulnerability poses supply chain threat

A 15-year-old Python vulnerability remains unpatched on hundreds of thousands of open source repositories, causing concern for supply chain risks, according to new research by Trellix.

Kasimir Shulz, a vulnerability researcher at Trellix's Advanced Research Center, rediscovered the directory traversal flaw that affects Python's tarfile module while researching another unrelated vulnerability. He detailed CVE-2007-4559, which was never properly patched, in a blog post Wednesday that emphasized how easy it is for attackers to exploit the flaw.

Further analysis of the known vulnerability, or "N-day," presented a more urgent problem of potential supply chain issues. Python is a widely used open source programming language that has been targeted by threat actors in supply chain attacks previously, including an incident in May where malicious code was discovered in the "ctx Python" library.

If exploited, the Python vulnerability would give attackers the ability to overwrite files, which could lead to system access for Windows, Linux and Docker. Large companies such as Netflix, AWS and Facebook pull from libraries that use the vulnerable tarfile module. Shulz noted in his research the original CVE scored a 6.8. However, Trellix research confirmed that in most cases, an attacker can gain code execution, making the Python vulnerability more severe.

Additionally, Doug McKee, principal engineer and director of vulnerability research at Trellix, told TechTarget Editorial the potential for remote access attacks depends on each individual application. From its research, Trellix found that 12% of the tarfile vulnerabilities exist in the web space, so for that percentage, remote access is very likely. However, 17% of flaws were discovered in the artificial intelligence and machine learning space, which would require social engineering techniques.

In a video demonstration, Trellix showed how an attacker could exploit the Python vulnerability for remote code execution on Spyder IDE, an open source development environment for Python programming. Using Universal Radio Hacker, an open source tool used for wireless protocol analysis, Trellix researchers were able to exploit the vulnerable tarfile module in Spyder and commit several malicious actions to fully compromise the test environment.

"As we have demonstrated above, this vulnerability is incredibly easy to exploit, requiring little to no knowledge about complicated security topics," Shulz wrote in his report. "Due to this fact and the prevalence of the vulnerability in the wild, Python's tarfile module has become a massive supply chain issue threatening infrastructure around the world."

Trellix researchers demonstrates how to exploit the Python vulnerability remotely to compromise an instance of Spyder IDE, an open source development environment for Python programming.