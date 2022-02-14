Fallout from REvil arrests shakes up ransomware landscape

While the arrests of reported REvil members may have reduce ransomware activity, infosec analysts say the impact will likely be short-lived.

Last month, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced it had "stopped" REvil operations, arrested more than a dozen members and confiscated millions in cash. It's unclear how much these arrests affected REvil operations; the ransomware as a service (RaaS) group was also knocked offline in October following a reported cyber offensive operation led by the U.S. Cyber Command.

But infosec analysts believe the REvil arrests have had an impact. With one of the most notorious gangs -- responsible for high-profile attacks like the one against JBS Foods that resulted in an $11 million ransom -- seemingly out of commission and under scrutiny from Russian law enforcement, the ransomware landscape may be altered, with the fear of potential jail time trickling down to other groups.

Prior to the arrests, REvil gained a reputation for its ego; the operators and their affiliates were unafraid to hit a wide range of targets, from point-of-sale terminals to managed service providers and a foreign currency exchange. It seemed no target was out of reach; even celebrities like Lady Gaga and Madonna were affected after the Russia-based ransomware group hit an entertainment law firm. As highlighted in the report "A History of REvil" by Jon DiMaggio, chief security strategist at Analyst1, one of the group's "targeting choices" even involved supply chain organizations.

That ego is what DiMaggio attributed with REvil's downfall. In the report, he noted that if it had "targeted smaller, non-essential organizations," perhaps its operations would still be intact.

Several factors contributed to that ego, including timing, DiMaggio told SearchSecurity.

Ransomware attacks against enterprises, he said, weren't as common until 2015 or 2016. REvil filled a gap left behind by GandCrab and gained attention in its early attacks from the criminal community, Russian forums and Telegram channels. It was one of the first groups to appear approachable, and they would respond, whether it was to a security researcher or another criminal.

"They just came in with such momentum," DiMaggio said. "So many people were drawn to them because they were doing these big attacks, but then coming out and talking about it, which up to that point really hadn't been done. It almost gave them this celebrity status."

Russian government intentions Several of the most prolific ransomware gangs have been tied to Russian-speaking threat actors over the years, and some analysts believe the Russian government's crackdown on REvil may not be entirely genuine. Trustwave security researcher Ziv Mador published a blog post last month that examined the fallout on dark web forums. One forum member broached the idea of the operation being "faked or was only a show for international consumption." "One possible reason for the FSB to fake or not follow through on these arrests could be that it's just trying to placate the U.S. and avoid additional economic sanctions," Mador wrote in the blog. While DiMaggio said protection from the Russian government didn't lead to REvil's ego, it may have allowed the group to feel safe to operate, even if the group didn't realize it themselves. "Not having a fear of being arrested allowed them to be approachable and allowed them to feel safe to talk and to do interviews with researchers, so I think that's what made them feel safe to do all this stuff, which then led to their widescale popularity," DiMaggio said. In his report, DiMaggio examined conversations held on dark web forums over the past several years and found that "ransomware criminals believed they were untouchable." The most common concern he observed was being arrested outside of Russia. Similarly, Ryan Olson, vice president of threat intelligence for Palo Alto Networks' Unit 42 group, said if groups have been operating in a country without arrests, it gives the impression that the government wouldn't hand them over. "You probably feel more safe living in that space, where you don't have to worry about extradition or cooperation from law enforcement," Olson said. Coveware CEO Bill Siegel said Russian law enforcement possibly coddling ransomware gangs is nothing new. There is a long history of these activities being "state ignored" or "state condoned," he said in an email to SearchSecurity. A Coveware quarterly report referred to the arrests as "an unprecedented action for the Russian government to take." As for the cybercriminal underworld, DiMaggio said, the biggest accusation against REvil regarding law enforcement was that one of the key operators in the group was cooperating with U.S. authorities after being arrested. Recently, a feud broke out between LockBit and BlackMatter that appeared to be tied to the REvil arrests and the breakdown of trust they represented. The feud stemmed from accusations of REvil members being undercover law enforcement agents or working with law enforcement directly. Azim Khodjibaev, senior intelligence analyst at Cisco Talos, told SearchSecurity the final allegation made by LockBit was that the REvil bust was a major political plan between Russia and the U.S. to cooperate more on ransomware disruption. It was allegedly a bone thrown to President Joe Biden by Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said, in order to show or hint at the possibility of cooperation. Olson cited the types of attacks he observed last year against critical infrastructures, especially against the Colonial Pipeline Company, that may have shifted from a law enforcement focus to a wider government response. "That changed the game a bit around who needed to talk to who and who was actually engaged in the fight as well," he said.