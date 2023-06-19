5 NAND flash manufacturers balance performance, reliability

In recent years, NAND flash memory has gained popularity because of its performance. In addition, NAND SSDs are cooler and quieter and use less power than HDDs. However, not all NAND is created equal.

Some vendors provide general-purpose NAND flash storage, while others focus on specific market segments. These five key NAND flash manufacturers include an assortment of products, applications for their SSD technology and target market.

2. Micron Technology Inc. Micron offers a variety of flash storage products that are grouped by the NAND flash technology they use, including single-level cell, multi-level cell, TLC, quad-level cell and 3D NAND. Micron recently introduced a 3D NAND product with 232 layers. Micron primarily sells NAND flash memory that other vendors use in their flash storage products; however, the company also offers a selection of ready-made flash devices. Micron sells NAND memory in densities ranging from 128 MB to 2 TB. Lower-density NAND memory options are designed for use in devices such as smart TVs, while higher-density options are used in SSDs and other high-capacity storage devices. Micron offers NAND memory for both consumer and enterprise applications.

3. Samsung Samsung offers SSDs, portable USB-connected SSDs, USB flash or thumb drives, and SD cards. Samsung's line of SSDs focuses on the enterprise market, as well as the consumer market. Its drives are available in either standard 2.5-inch configurations or in the M.2 form factor. Capacities range from 128 GB to 30.72 TB. Most of Samsung's SSD models are based on 3D NAND, which Samsung refers to as Vertical NAND, or V-NAND.

4. SK Hynix Inc. SK Hynix is a Korean company known for manufacturing its own DRAM and NAND flash storage and making its own SSD controllers. In addition to the company's own longstanding storage business, SK Hynix purchased Intel's SSD business in 2020. SK Hynix offers both enterprise SSD and consumer SSD products, as well as devices that are intended for client use. The company's enterprise SSD offerings are available in standard 2.5-inch SATA 3 or M.2 form factors and range in capacity from 480 GB to 7,680 GB. Although SK Hynix's collection of enterprise flash products is relatively limited, the company also offers client SSD options. The client SSDs are available in M.2 form factors. Capacities range from 128 GB to 2 TB. SK Hynix also offers its Gold P31, Gold S31 and Platinum P31 consumer-grade SSDs. These PCIe NVMe and SATA SSDs are based on 128-layer, 4D NAND. The gold series SSDs are available in capacities of 250 GB, 500 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB. Available capacities vary between the NVMe and SATA form factors. The platinum version is available in 500 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB capacities.

5. Western Digital Corp. Western Digital (WD) offers a variety of consumer-grade and enterprise-grade SSDs. The company's enterprise offerings include Ultrastar NVMe, SAS and SATA drives, as well as the WD Gold NVMe SSD. The WD Gold NVMe SSD is available in capacities ranging from 3.84 TB to 7.68 TB. These drives are based on the PCIe form factor. The company's Ultrastar disks are primarily designed for data center use. The Ultrastar DC SN840 is an NVMe disk available in capacities ranging from 1.6 TB to 15.36 TB. Additionally, WD offers consumer-grade NVMe and SATA SSDs. The company's 2.5-inch consumer SSDs have capacities ranging from 120 GB to 1.92 TB. The Pro M.2 NVMe 3D SSD is one of the company's primary options for a consumer-grade NVMe drive. It's available in capacities ranging from 500 GB to 2 TB. Higher-capacity, consumer-grade NVMe options are available. The company's WD Red SN700 NVMe SSD, for example, is available in capacities ranging from 250 GB to 4 TB.